Whoa! Kartik Aaryan purchases a swanky apartment in Juhu and it’s price will make your jaws drop

Kartik who is enjoying the success of his last release Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani, has now bought himself a luxurious apartment in the Presidency Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu.
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his last release Shehzada became a disaster at the box office, fans loved him in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor has made his way to success with his impeccable performances in films.

Kartik who is enjoying the success of his last release Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani, has now bought himself a luxurious apartment in the Presidency Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu. The apartment comes with a whopping price tag of Rs 17.50 Crores. The swanky apartment has a huge area of 1,916 sq ft, and is on the second floor of the Siddhi Vinayak Building in the society, as per reports.

Kartik’s mom Mala Tiwari stays on the 8th floor of the same building and helped get her son carry out the transaction at the end of last month. 

It is said that Kartik paid a staggering Rs 1.05 crores in stamp duty for his new apartment. His apartment comes with a parking space for two cars as well!

Previously, Kartik had purchased an apartment in RajKiran Co-operative Housing Society on Yari Road in Versova costing Rs 1.60 crores in 2019. 

About Author

