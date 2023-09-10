Whoa! Meet rapper with a net worth of Rs 208 crores, and it's not Badshaah, Divine or Raftaar

MUMBAI: Music is to the soul as makeup is to a fashion model, they are just too important! The rap and music scene in India has been rapidly rising. With rappers like Badshaah, Divine, Raftaar and Yo Yo Honey Singh, among others, a new wave of music has been brought to us.

But did you know who the richest rapper in India is? Born in Hoshiarpur Punjab, Yo Yo Honey Singh was born on 15th March 1983. His songs like 'Brown Rang', 'Blue Eyes', 'Love Dose', Desi Kalakaar' are some of his most famous songs. Known for his controversial and outlandish lyrics, Singh quickly gained fame for his Punjabi numbers.

According to a report, Singh’s net worth is a whopping $25Million today. Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh studied music at Trinity School in the United Kingdom. In 2011 he released his first-ever album International Villager. The song Angrezi Beat' from his album was also featured in the Deepika Padukone starrer Cocktail.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has also composed song for Bollywood films like Chennai Express, Kick and Boss, among many others.

Credit-DNA