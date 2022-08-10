Whoa! Salman Khan finally ropes in Asim Riaz for his next movie Kick 2?

Looks like the actor is now all set to star in Salman’s upcoming film sequel Kick 2. His recent story on his social media page has sparked the rumors even more.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 17:25
Asim Riaz for his next movie Kick 2

MUMBAI :Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he grabbed the headlines for his fights with Siddarth Shukla. Moreover, he was one of the few contestants picked on by Salman Khan and grilled in every episode.

Also Read- Shocking! Asim Riaz takes an indirect dig at Salman Khan for his exit from the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali says “ My Father was promised a movie, they used my name for creating a hype and the pressure, anxiety they have given me will not break me”

Looks like the actor is now all set to star in Salman’s upcoming film sequel Kick 2. His recent story on his social media page has sparked the rumors even more.

Check it out;

Interestingly, there were reports earlier that Asim would be a part of Salman’s recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but it turned out to be just rumors. Fans however are super excited to see the rapper in a Salman Khan movie nevertheless. So let's wait and watch if the makers or Asim confirms this news for his fans or not.

Also Read- EXPLOSIVE NEWS! 'I am not a puppet anymore' Asim Riaz trends Social Media for his explosive comment on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-latestly

 

 

Asim Riaz Umar Riaz Main Tera Hero Bigg Boss Piya Re Piya TV news Sidharth Shukla Colors Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 17:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly opens up about her husband Ashwin’s support, saying “He cast me as a model when I did not have work then” and more! Read for More!
MUMBAI:Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her...
Delhi HC orders social media to take down leaked clips of SRK-starrer 'Jawan'
MUMBAI: After clips of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie 'Jawan' got leaked, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Sahiba falls in Angad's arms
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Krushna Abhishek back on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', makers drop hilarious promo
MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek has finally returned to the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.Krushna, who is known...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Drama! Garry makes a run, Seerat keeps waiting
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Must Read! Here is how Shahrukh Khan helped Bhuvan Bam for the web series Dhindhora
MUMBAI :Indeed Dhindora is one of the most loved shows on OTT, we have seen and loved the actor Bhuvan Bam playing...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Delhi HC orders social media to take down leaked clips of SRK-starrer 'Jawan'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly opens up about her husband Ashwin’s support, saying “He cast me as a model when I did not have work th
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly opens up about her husband Ashwin’s support, saying “He cast me as a model when I did not have work then” and more! Read for More!
Krushna Abhishek
Krushna Abhishek back on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', makers drop hilarious promo
I am less scared of things now
Really! Cancer survivor Vibhu Raghave reveals how he carried on post his cancer diagnosis, says “I am less scared of things now…”
Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare
Awesome! Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare reunite, share an adorable video, fans say “Shiv Abdu you just lit up my mood”
Rupali Ganguly
EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly on setting another example of being an independent woman in Anupamaa: I am myself getting inspired by Anupama for this change
Nora Fatehi
Really! Nora Fatehi gets unfollowed on Instagram by this popular Tv actor, read on to know more