Whoa! Salman Khan finally ropes in Asim Riaz for his next movie Kick 2?

MUMBAI :Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he grabbed the headlines for his fights with Siddarth Shukla. Moreover, he was one of the few contestants picked on by Salman Khan and grilled in every episode.

Looks like the actor is now all set to star in Salman’s upcoming film sequel Kick 2. His recent story on his social media page has sparked the rumors even more.

Interestingly, there were reports earlier that Asim would be a part of Salman’s recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but it turned out to be just rumors. Fans however are super excited to see the rapper in a Salman Khan movie nevertheless. So let's wait and watch if the makers or Asim confirms this news for his fans or not.

