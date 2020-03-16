Whoa! Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic note on Twitter; is it reaction to the ongoing cancel culture? Scroll down to read

Now, amid this ongoing cancel culture, mega star Amitabh Bachchan has shared a cryptic message through his post. It seems like films are failing to cast their magic on the box-office due to this trend as audiences boycotted the films.

movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Also read: Unbelievable! Amitabh Bachchan’s fees for every season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will leave your jaw dropped

We see that there is a boycott trend going on social media and it is part of what seems like the cancel culture. Many films have had to face the wrath of this trend and the latest examples would be Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Now, amid this ongoing cancel-culture, mega star Amitabh Bachchan has shared a cryptic message through his post. It seems like films are failing to cast their magic on the box-office due to this trend as audiences boycotted the films.

On Tuesday, Big B took to his twitter handle and wrote in Hindi- “Kuch baatein karne ka mann karta hai; par karein toh kaise karein; har baat ki toh aaj kal baat ban jaati hai!”. This statement roughly translates to state that there are some things that I feel to talk about, but how do it as, since everything becomes an issue these days!

Fans decided to show their concern over his post too. Big B will next be seen in Brahmastra, Project K, Goodbye and the remake of ‘The Intern’.

Alia Bhatt too faced the wrath of the netizen over statement on nepotism. In an interview with a news portal, she had said that if people don’t like her they shouldn’t watch her movies. The netizens were upset by this and started trending #BoycottBrahmastra on Twitter. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Also read: Must Read! Find out what actors like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt said about the boycott Bollywood trend

Credits: E Times, Times of India

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 23:22

