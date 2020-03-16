Whoa! Megastar Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 a second time

MUMBAI : Also read: Unbelievable! Amitabh Bachchan’s fees for every season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will leave your jaw dropped

Big B has tested positive for Covid-19 and announced this news via social media on Tuesday. He posted a tweet and conveyed this message and asked the people who had happened to be in his vicinity to get themselves tested.

This happens to be the second time that the megastar tested positive for the coronavirus after the first time, when the veteran actor had been hospitalized for covid in 2020.

In his tweet, he wrote, “T4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also ..”

The Bachchan family members Abhishek and Aishwarya too had tested positive in July 2020 and the veteran actor had been hospitalized then for couple of weeks. Big B however, returned home in August and later that year, even resumed work.

Big B now has an interesting line-up of films in his pipeline that includes, Ayan Mujerji’s Brahmastra, Project K with Prabhas, and he is also currently hosting the 14th season of the superhit show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV.

We wish the superstar a speedy recovery and hope he gets well soon.

Credits: Hindustan Times