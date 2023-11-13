Whoa! Mrunal Thakur seen holding hands with Badshah at a Diwali party, are the two dating?

What took everyone by surprise was that Mrunal was seen hand in hand with none other than rapper, singer, songwriter Badshah. The duo left the party together.
Mrunal Thakur, Badshah

MUMBAI: Diwali is one of the most auspicious festivals in India and almost all the big celebs throw lavish parties and invite friends and families. Recently Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra too threw a lavish Diwali bash and many celebs were seen in attendance. Among them was Mrunal Thakur.

Also Read- Really! Mrunal Thakur all set to tie the knot with THIS Tamil actor? Allu Aravind drops a BIG hint

What took everyone by surprise was that Mrunal was seen hand in hand with none other than rapper, singer, songwriter Badshah.  The duo left the party together. Check out the viral video here;

Mrunal meanwhile took to her social media page to share a picture with Shilpa and Badshah and captioned it, “Two Favs”

Previously there were rumors of Badshah tying the knot with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi and he reacted saying, “Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. Im not getting married. Whoever’s feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala.”

Meanwhile Mrunal was rumored to be marrying a Tamil star and she reacted saying, “This is just a rumour. Mujhe sirf blessings mili thi... I can't even explain how funny this rumour is. But, having said that, I just couldn't control. Hogi shaadi jaldi hi, ladka aap dhoondh dena, bas bata dena mujhe. Location, venue sab bhej dena.”

Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party was a star studded affair with celebs like attended by Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Vijay Varma, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others, who were in attendance.

Also Read- Whoa! Mrunal Thakur hikes her fees to a whopping 135% after success of Sita Ramam, THIS is how much she now charges per film

Badshah tied the knot with Jasmine in 2012 and they have a daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh together, born in 2017. Jasmine and Badshah are reportedly serrated but there is no confirmation on the same.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal 

Whoa! Mrunal Thakur seen holding hands with Badshah at a Diwali party, are the two dating?
