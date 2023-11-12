Whoa! Not Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor but this Kapoor leads the fourth generation of the family who have a net worth of Rs 1000 crores

The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 05:30
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI : The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.    

Also Read-Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

Now, Ranbir’s cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor belong to the same generation. These three are the ones who are ruling the film industry right now, but do you know who has the highest net worth among them? Red on to know more.

Ranbir has been the brand ambassador as well as shareholder for Saavn since 2014. He also has 35% shares in Indian Super League team, Mumbai City FC as well and has invested in eco-friendly product company Beco.

The Animal actor also owns a 4-BHK apartment in Bandra and has invested in a 13-crore property in Pune’s Trump Towers, for which he earns an annual rent of Rs 48 Lakh. Additionally he charged Rs 6 Crores for brand endorsements for well-known brands like Lays, Tasva, Asian Paints, Leono, Myntra, and Panasonic. He charges Rs 50 crores per film and has reportedly taken home a paycheque of Rs 70 crores for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial and reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 345 crores.

Also Read-Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor on his father Rishi Kapoor’s passing, “I don’t think I have still understood the loss”

Kareena has a massive net worth of Rs 485 crores. She reportedly charges around Rs 10-12 crores per film and earns through endorsements from brands like Netmeds, Springfit Mattress, PUMA Yoga Collection, Berger Silk Glamor and TOPS sauces. She has acquired a stake in the company Pluckk and is a brand ambassador for a home furnishing brand, MyTrident.

Kareena’s sister Karisma has a net worth of Rs 87 crores and earns through brand endorsements. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0bGMjlte2A/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=ODhhZWM5NmIwOQ==

From the above it is evident that Bebo leads the game and holds a major chunk of the Rs 1000 crores net worth of the Kapoor Khaandaan.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Koimoi 

Kareena Kapoor Khan Ranbir Kapoor Veere Di Wedding Animal Karisma Kapoor Jaane Jaan Chameli Heroine Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Net worth Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Roopa Rayappa raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Roopa Rayappa has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution. She...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Oh no! Kiki murders Jay while Reyansh and Aaradhna get married
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: What! Reyansh is blamed for Jay's death
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Exclusive! “I have worked with Hiten Bhai for a brief stint and it’s always good to work with an experienced lot”, Anuj Khurana of Pashmina Dhaage Mohabbat Ke talks about working with an ensemble cast, his character, and more
MUMBAI :  SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious...
Kavya: What! Malini and Giriraj hide a big truth from their sons
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floors. Some are all set for launches in the...
Captain Punit Pathak from Star Plus Reality Show Dance + Pro Shares His Excitement About The Show and Gives The Audience An Insight About The New Season.
MUMBAI : Star Plus is returning with the seventh season of Dance Plus, titled Dance + Pro, and fans can once again...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
Whoa! Not Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor but this Kapoor leads the fourth generation of the family who have a net worth of Rs 1000 crores
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bobby Deol
Wow! Bobby Deol talks on his sons' Bollywood debut; Says ‘They will enter the industry’
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan rushed to rescue terrified female crew members during Prahlad Kakkar's on-set outburst; Says ‘Easygoing and very compassionate with the crew’
Aditi
Wow! Guess this female Hindi film star who belongs to royal family and has been a part of many superhit films
Bobby
Wow! Bobby Deol admits encouraging his wife's career and calls himself BROAD-MINDED; Says ‘It’s just that I am blessed’
Sunny
Wow! Meet the three actors whose career was saved at the nick of time by one 500 crore film
Karan
Woah! Take a peek into Karan Johar’s luxurious apartment, don't forget to check out the massive walk-in closet!