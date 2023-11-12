Whoa! Not Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor but this Kapoor leads the fourth generation of the family who have a net worth of Rs 1000 crores

MUMBAI : The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.

Now, Ranbir’s cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor belong to the same generation. These three are the ones who are ruling the film industry right now, but do you know who has the highest net worth among them? Red on to know more.

Ranbir has been the brand ambassador as well as shareholder for Saavn since 2014. He also has 35% shares in Indian Super League team, Mumbai City FC as well and has invested in eco-friendly product company Beco.

The Animal actor also owns a 4-BHK apartment in Bandra and has invested in a 13-crore property in Pune’s Trump Towers, for which he earns an annual rent of Rs 48 Lakh. Additionally he charged Rs 6 Crores for brand endorsements for well-known brands like Lays, Tasva, Asian Paints, Leono, Myntra, and Panasonic. He charges Rs 50 crores per film and has reportedly taken home a paycheque of Rs 70 crores for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial and reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 345 crores.

Kareena has a massive net worth of Rs 485 crores. She reportedly charges around Rs 10-12 crores per film and earns through endorsements from brands like Netmeds, Springfit Mattress, PUMA Yoga Collection, Berger Silk Glamor and TOPS sauces. She has acquired a stake in the company Pluckk and is a brand ambassador for a home furnishing brand, MyTrident.

Kareena’s sister Karisma has a net worth of Rs 87 crores and earns through brand endorsements.

From the above it is evident that Bebo leads the game and holds a major chunk of the Rs 1000 crores net worth of the Kapoor Khaandaan.

Credit-Koimoi