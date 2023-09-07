Whoa! From owning several luxury cars to a net worth of Rs 300 crores, check out the exuberant lifestyle of Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. The actor who will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Alia Bhatt, has a massive fan following.

Over the years, with his impeccable performances in films like Bajiroa Mastani, Gully Boy, Padmaavat and many more, Ranveer Singh has established his name among the stars of the Hindi Film industry. From a high-end fashion taste to a fleet of swanky cars, Ranveer lives life king size and has a jaw-dropping net worth of Rs 300 Crores.

Ranveer, who turned 38 years old on 6th July has a jaw-dropping collection of luxury cars.

The Gully Boy star is the proud owner of a luxe Aston Martin Rapide S, a Range Rover Vogue which is reportedly priced at Rs 4.38 crore. He got himself a Lamborghini Urus Pear Capsule edition, which comes with a price tag of Rs 3.15 crore in 2021. He also owns a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic and a Jaguar XJ L.

Ranveer has made a name for himself in the fashion world with his quirky and stylish outfits. He has worn outfits and accessories by luxe brands and designers like Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Versace, and Gucci to Sabysachi, Amit Aggarwal and Manish Malhotra.

Ranveer owns a massive apartment at Beaumonde Towers residence at Prabhadevi. He and wife Deepika recently bought a sea-facing quadruplex worth Rs 119 cr in the luxurious residential tower, Sagar Resham in Bandra. The couple also recently bought a 5BHK house in Mapgaon village, Alibaug.

Ranveer’s net worth is reportedly $44 million which is around Rs 334 crores.Ranveer is India’s most valuable celebrity with a brand value of around USD 181.7 million(15,01,70,50,750.00). Next comes Virat Kohli, who is a little behind him and stands at the brand value of USD 176.9 million.

Ranveer’s brand collaborations include Ching’s Secret, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JBL, Bingo, and Thumbs Up, among others.

