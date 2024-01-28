Whoa! Pankaj Tripathi reveals he would do THIS if he was the prime minister for a day

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi is a name synonymous with brilliant acting and talent. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in Projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Mimi and many more, and continues to mesmerize us. He was recently seen in the biographical drama Main Atal Hoon and fans were in love with his performance all over again.

Also Read-It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

Pankaj has now spoken about what he would do if he was the prime minister for a day. He said, “Sink hone me pura din nikal jaayega ki main Pradhan Mantri ban chuka hoon. Nirnaye kahaan se kuch lenge, ye samajhne mein aur yakeen karne mein, tab tak pata chalega aapka time hogaya hai.”

Speaking on nepotism, Pankaj said, “Duniya ke har field mein hoti hai baaki har field ke logon ka interview nahin hota hai isliye mudda nahin banta hai aur again talent talent hota hai, ye bhi zaroori hai koi parivar ka bachcha ho talented bhi ho sakta hai, toh talent se cheez ko maapein.”

Also Read-Pankaj Tripathi: I would like to direct a movie

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-pinkvilla