Whoa! Producer Dinesh Vijan buys two lavish apartments worth Rs 103 Crores in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Dinesh Vijan is a well known producer in the Hindi Film industry. He has backed superhits like Stree, Cocktail, Badlapur, among many others. He has now purchased two lavish apartments in the post Pali Hill area in Mumbai. He has purchased the 15th and 16th floor apartments at Parishram by Rustomjee on Nargis Dutt Road.

Also Read- 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' doesn't make fun of the middle class: Dinesh Vijan

Registered on 25th July 2023, the apartments spread across 9,000 square feet. The carpet area of the place is 7,791 sq. ft.Dinesh reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 6.17 crores. On the work front, Dinesh is riding high on the success of his last release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

Dinesh has an interesting line up of upcoming films like Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, untitled film starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Meri Jaan with Mrunal Thakur and many more.

Also Read- Dinesh Vijan praises Sachin-Jigar for their compositions in 'Bhediya'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bollywoodhungama