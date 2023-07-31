Whoa! Producer Dinesh Vijan buys two lavish apartments worth Rs 103 Crores in Mumbai

Registered on 25th July 2023, the apartments spread across 9,000 square feet. The carpet area of the place is 7,791 sq. ft.Dinesh reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 6.17 crores.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 12:04
movie_image: 
Dinesh Vijan

MUMBAI: Dinesh Vijan is a well known producer in the Hindi Film industry. He has backed superhits like Stree, Cocktail, Badlapur, among many others. He has now purchased two lavish apartments in the post Pali Hill area in Mumbai. He has purchased the 15th and 16th floor apartments at Parishram by Rustomjee on Nargis Dutt Road.

Also Read- 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' doesn't make fun of the middle class: Dinesh Vijan

Registered on 25th July 2023, the apartments spread across 9,000 square feet. The carpet area of the place is 7,791 sq. ft.Dinesh reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 6.17 crores. On the work front, Dinesh is riding high on the success of his last release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

Dinesh has an interesting line up of upcoming films like Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, untitled film starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Meri Jaan with Mrunal Thakur and many more.

Also Read- Dinesh Vijan praises Sachin-Jigar for their compositions in 'Bhediya'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bollywoodhungama

Bhediya Stree Roohi Shiddat Angredi Medium Love Aaj Kal Bala Made In China Hijack Mimi Badlapur Cocktail Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 12:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Challenging! Savi catches Ishaan’s trick
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane says she also felt that Bhavani could have been a bit different after leap in GHKKPM, shares on doing certain scenes, says, ''I was very apprehensive while hitting Savi and Harinee with a stick in some scenes''
MUMBAI : Kishori Shahane is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.The actress is...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Anupama lashes out at Kavya; Vanraj comes to know the truth
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kiara Advani Birthday: Wow! Times when the actress left fans speechless with her stunning looks
MUMBAI: Kiara Advani has carved a niche for herself ever since she made her debut with the 2014 film Fugly. Her career...
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer shows a fantastic jump over the weekend
MUMBAI: June was a good month for the Hindi film industry as three films did well at the box office, Zara Hatke Zara...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Strong! Savi’s positivity makes Harini proud
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Kiara
Kiara Advani Birthday: Wow! Times when the actress left fans speechless with her stunning looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kiara
Kiara Advani Birthday: Wow! Times when the actress left fans speechless with her stunning looks
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer shows a fantastic jump over the weekend
Abhishek Bachchan
WOW! Abhishek Bachchan all set for his theatrical comeback; Ghoomer to release in theatres on THIS date
Shabina Khan
Exclusive! Choreographer Shabina Khan says, “I never had to ask for it, I have always got the credit”
Sanya
More Power! These celebrities opened up about being sexually abused, check out
Yogita Bihani
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani says, “When I saw Shah Rukh Khan I froze”