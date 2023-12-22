Whoa! Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan’s hug and cordial greeting at a b'day party grab widespread attention

MUMBAI: Since Abhishek Bachchan got married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, his ex-girlfriend, Salman Khan and Bachchan's paths hardly ever cross. In actuality, Amitabh Bachchan avoided talking with Salman Khan in public as well. The two families maintained a secure apart from one another. Nonetheless, Abhishek and Salman were spotted together at Anand Pandit's 60th birthday celebration. For those who don't know, Salman and Aishwarya dated in the early 2000s. However, their breakup was bitter, with Aishwarya accusing Salman of verbal and physical abuse.

For Ananad Pandit's birthday celebration, Abhishek Bachchan showed up with his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Numerous celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Nigam, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, and many more, graced the event. However, a video from the occasion has gone viral, in which Salman can be seen greeting Anand Pandit before quickly giving Amitabh Bachchan a hug and expressing his gratitude.

Salman took a moment to pause and hugged Abhishek Bachchan. The two gave each other a cordial greeting free of hostility. The pair were shown conversing casually in another video, indicating that they were very comfortable in each other's company.

Internet users flocked the comments area as soon as the video went widespread. Salman's act was applauded by some, but others made fun of their previous connection. "The hug between Salman and Abhishek made my night," a user commented. An other person wrote, "Oh my ye to moye moye ho gya." A user further replied, "Bachchans and Salman always share a good relationship, people who fall to those rumours of abuse and all are foolish. Salman and Abhishek go back a long way."

For those who don't know, during the filming of Guru, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fell in love. The couple wed in style and magnificence in April 2007 at Amitabh's first house, Vastu. The pair welcomed parenthood on November 16, 2011, with the birth of their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, following four years of wandering relationship.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis