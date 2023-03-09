Whoa! Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious Dubai beach villa with a private pool, remote control garage, cost this staggering amount

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry, and whatever he does makes it to the headlines. The actor started the year with a bang with the super success of his movie Pathaan. SRK has a massive fan following and they always get excited when the superstar shares a post or video.

Also Read-Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan’s hoodie at the recent IPL match grabs everyone’s attention; it has an Aryan Khan connection to it

SRK is known to live life king size and among his luxurious possessions today let us talk about his lavish Dubai beach-view villa. The villa which he named Jannat is spread over a plot of 14,000 square feet. His wife Gauri has designed the kids' room as per their tastes and interests. It has the amazing Dubai Sky-line view, which is its speciality and also has two remote control garages and a private pool.

Apart from Mumbai and Dubai, SRK also has lavish homes in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Alibaug.

Also Read-What! Shah Rukh Khan reveals why his mother fed him till the age of 25

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

CRedit-DNA



