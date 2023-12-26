Whoa! Tanuj Virwani got hitched to his long-time GF Tanya Jacob; Mom and actress Rati Agnihotri’s dance on the hit song Jamal Kudu captivated eyes

MUMBAI : Bollywood's wedding season is well underway, with several superstars exchanging vows in lavish events. Tanuj Virwani, the son of renowned actress Rati Agnihotri, recently tied the knot with his longtime lover Tanya Jacob after exchanging vows in a religious ceremony.

On December 25, the couple wed in front of their close friends and family at Tanuj's family's home in Lonavala. It was a grand event. A few photos from the wedding were posted online and have since gone viral. Tanuj Virwani-Tanya Jacob's bridal appearance On December 25, Lord Ganesha appeared at a private puja to kick off Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob's wedding. A spectacular baraat with the sounds of drums and dhols, as well as Tanuj and Tanya's breathtaking entrances, took place on the same day as the wedding.

(Also read: Heartwarming! Tanuj Virwani shares the lovely tale of his romance and discloses marriage plans with fiancée Tanya Jacob

In pink, the couple twinned. Tanuj was dressed in white pants and a lavishly embroidered kurta with broad belts. The bride chose to look stunning in an embroidered lehenga, matching choli, and sheer dupatta. She accessorized the ensemble with white kundan jewellery, which consisted of a neckpiece, matching earrings, a red chooda, a broad maang teeka, and pearl kaleeras.

She went with a subtle makeup look, sporting a bun in her hair, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lips. The couple took a photo with a cricket bat and ball after their wedding. Two days before their wedding, on December 24, Tanuj and Tanya threw a ring ceremony with a Christmas ball theme. Tanuj looked fantastic wearing a white suit with matching-coloured pants and a black bow tie. Tanya complemented him while wearing a gorgeous dress with an illusion of sleeves and an open collar.

In Tanuj's baraat video, friends, his mother, and legendary actress Rati Agnihotri were seen enthusiastically dancing while wearing a pink saree and a dupatta. Rati, beaming with happiness, shook her leg to the hit song Jamal Kudu as she came at the event in a vintage car with her son. On November 17, 2023, Tanuj and Tanya were engaged in a stunning setting.

(Also read:Wow! Tanuj Virwani gives a glimpse of the lavish menu at his wedding; Carrot Cake, Eggnog and Malayali Lunch

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat