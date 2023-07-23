Whoa! The Kerala story’s Adah Sharma reveals she worked with THIS international superstar’s stunt team for Commando 4

She is now gearing up for her next film Commando 4, which will see her in a kickass action avatar like the other installments of the film
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 11:15
movie_image: 
THIS international superstar

MUMBAI :Adah Sharma is currently garnering praises for her film The Kerala Story which has become the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year after Pathaan. Her performance as Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Hindu nurse has won millions of hearts. The film has become the talk of the town and Adah’s fan following as well as popularity has doubled ever since.

Also Read: Shocking! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma reveals why she couldn’t cry when her father passed away


She is now gearing up for her next film Commando 4, which will see her in a kickass action avatar of Bhavna Reddy like the other installments of the film. Spilling the beans of excitement on the film, Adah shared, “In Commando 4, the action is at an all-new level. I am very excited for that. We have worked with the same stunt team that has worked with Jackie Chan. I hope people will cheer for the kicks and punches which I will bring on screen.”

Adah concluded, “I want to do a film in every Indian language. If I get foreign films, I will take them up as well. I am not someone who plans. I do not wake up with a set idea. I am someone who just loves being on a set working and exploring myself.”

Also Read- Adah Sharma didn't drink water for 40 hours, shot in minus 16 degrees

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-BollywoodLife

 

 

Adah Sharma Hasee Toh Phasee 1920 The Kerala Story Jackie Chan Vidyut Jammwal Commando 4 Commando Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Revenge Mode! Faltu to take her revenge on Ayaan
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Crime Patrol 48 Hours Actor Mazher Sayed says, “Playing the role of a police inspector added another layer of excitement to my body of work.”
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s widely watched investigative show - Crime Patrol, has garnered a massive fan...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Wow! Reyansh’s misunderstanding clears, Aradhana feels weird
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
What! Netizens unhappy with Jaya Bachchan’s comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her video goes viral; call her “regressive”
MUMBAI :Jaya Bachchan is one of the most loved and respected Bollywood actresses. She has been known to have a love-...
What! Aamir Ali was hesitant to do steamy scenes in Kajol starrer The Trail because of his ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh
MUMBAI: The recently released OTT series The Trial starring Kajol and Alyy Khan has been one of the most talked about....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rebel! Savi’s action to make Bhavani feel the pain of betrayal
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
call her “regressive
What! Netizens unhappy with Jaya Bachchan’s comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her video goes viral; call her “regressive”
Latest Video
Related Stories
call her “regressive
What! Netizens unhappy with Jaya Bachchan’s comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her video goes viral; call her “regressive”
Aishwarya
What! When Karan Johar mentioned Salman Khan’s name in front of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; angry netizens say “triggering a victim’s PTSD”
Rishi Kapoor
Emotional! When Rishi Kapoor spoke about regretting not being a friend to son Ranbir Kapoor: “I was a strict father because I was brought up to believe that’s how a father should be”
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra-One
What! Akon was paid a whopping Rs 2.5 crores to sing Chamak Challo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra-One? Read on to know more
Sahil Khan
Whoa! Meet Sahil Khan who built a 100 crore fitness empire after quitting acting; his net worth will make your jaws drop
Ajay Devgn
Whoa! THIS actor charged a whopping Rs 35 Crores for a cameo and it’s not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya or Rajnikanth