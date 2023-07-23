Whoa! The Kerala story’s Adah Sharma reveals she worked with THIS international superstar’s stunt team for Commando 4

MUMBAI :Adah Sharma is currently garnering praises for her film The Kerala Story which has become the second highest grossing Hindi film of the year after Pathaan. Her performance as Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Hindu nurse has won millions of hearts. The film has become the talk of the town and Adah’s fan following as well as popularity has doubled ever since.

She is now gearing up for her next film Commando 4, which will see her in a kickass action avatar of Bhavna Reddy like the other installments of the film. Spilling the beans of excitement on the film, Adah shared, “In Commando 4, the action is at an all-new level. I am very excited for that. We have worked with the same stunt team that has worked with Jackie Chan. I hope people will cheer for the kicks and punches which I will bring on screen.”

Adah concluded, “I want to do a film in every Indian language. If I get foreign films, I will take them up as well. I am not someone who plans. I do not wake up with a set idea. I am someone who just loves being on a set working and exploring myself.”

