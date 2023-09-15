Whoa! A Tour of Sonakshi Sinha’s stunning sea-facing house; Says ‘A very fulfilled dream of mine’

Sonakshi Sinha's performance in Dahaad garnered a lot of praise. The actor's most recent movie was Double XL from 2022, in which she co-starred with Huma Qureshi. She will appear in the upcoming horror comedy Kakuda.
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha, who most recently appeared in the web series Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video, recently offered her fans a tour of her new home in Mumbai. Prior to moving into a separate apartment, the star, who was previously residing in her parents' building, showcased her simple design in a video. Sonakshi stated that she had always wanted to buy a home and now feels as though her goal has been realized.

Also read: Wow! Sonakshi Sinha gives a glimpse of her new home, says “Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!”

The actress said, “I often heard my dad talk about how special his first house was, which he bought with his own money when he moved to Bombay to become an actor. He still talks about it, and he still actually has it! So this is it. Here we are today, a very fulfilled dream of mine.” 

Sonakshi Sinha said that her home, which she transformed into a one-bedroom flat with moveable walls, was actually a four-bedroom apartment. Sonakshi displays her portable art studio, her wardrobe, and her spare bedroom with a Murphy bed in the video. 

Here are a few photos from Sonakshi Sinha's home:-

image.png

A tour of Sonakshi Sinha's new home.

image.png

Sonakshi Sinha resides in a Mumbai apartment with a view of the ocean.

image.png

In Sonakshi Sinha's home, she has an art studio.

image.png

Sonakshi Sinha converted her four-bedroom flat into a one-and-a-half-bedroom home.

In May, Sonakshi posted a picture from her new home along with the comment, “Adulting – HARD!!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!” 

Take A Look:-

Also read: What! Kamya Punjabi took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha? Said, “ek episode se zyada hazam nahi hua…”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Indian Express

