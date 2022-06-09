Whoa! This is what Shehnaaz Gill thinks about trending on Twitter; wants to be an artist and not a social influencer

MUMBAI : Also read: Revealed! Here is the BIG reason why Shehnaaz Gill did not post on Sidharth Shukla’s death anniversary

Shehnaaz Gill rose to immense fame after her stint in the Bigg Boss house and her bond with Sidharth Shukla was adored by the fans of the show. She now has a huge fan following and if reports are to be believed, has two Bollywood films in her kitty as well.

Her army of fans love her bubbly and quirky persona and support her in her endeavours. She is often trending on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. But, to everyone’s surprise our Punjab di Katrina doesn’t wish for such stardom.

In an interview with another portal, Shehnaaz shared her views on the popularity she has gained and said, “I don’t think trending on Twitter is cool. I appreciate my fans who do so much for me, but till when they will do it?”

She added that they will only continue only until she works and said that trending on reels and everything is temporary. Elaborating her point, she emphasized on stalwarts like Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan and said that it was one thing to be famous and a social media star and another thing to be an artist.

She exclaimed that she wants to be an artist rather than a social influencer and become someone who can inspire others. She wishes to be remembered for her work through acting and also desires to be part of family movies. We will get to see her in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

