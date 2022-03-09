Revealed! Here is the BIG reason why Shehnaaz Gill did not post on Sidharth Shukla’s death anniversary

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took his last breath on September 2, leaving everyone deeply saddened and shattered. Shehnaaz Gill who was the closest to the actor was numb with his death. While Sidharth's near and dear ones remembered the actor via their social media posts Shehnaaz kept herself away from it and left her fans and people wondering why didn't she remember the actor today.

A close source to was quoted saying as, "Shehnaaz Gill will never post anything related to Sidharth on her social media. The first and the last thing she did after Sidharth's death was paying a tribute to him through a most heartfelt song Tu Yaseen Hai. Shehnaaz was extremely close to Sid and she knew that he was an extremely private person and would never like to be spoken about it publicly. Shehnaaz has his memory for life and will keep it to herself. For her Sid is always present with her. The SidNaaz fans will definitely understand this decision of Sana."

Sidharth’s few friends and other ex-members of Bigg Boss 13 like Mahira Sharma, Shefali Zariwala, Kushal Tandon, Vindu Dara Singh and more remembered the actor.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam.

