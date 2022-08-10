Whoa! When Bheed director Anubhav Sinha reveals he had to shoot an intimate scene with Bhumi Pednekar on the very first day, says “Baat hai isme…”

MUMBAI: One of the most awaited films this year has been Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed. The film is set against the backdrop of the recent lockdown and stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur, among others.

Now, in a recent interview Sinha, who has given us thought provoking films like Article 15, Thappad, Mulk and many others, said that he was mighty impressed with Bhumi’s acting prowess. He said that he had to shoot an intimate scene with her on the very first day of shoot without even knowing her that well.

He said, “We were shooting a scene, it was an intimate scene and it was the first day of the shoot and suddenly, I had an idea. I couldn’t be in the same room where it was being shot because there was no space so I was watching from the other room on the monitor. The camera was about to roll and I went running inside and I told her something, which was difficult to translate,” he said. When asked what he told her, the director said, “Bada mushkil hai, yahan nahi batana chahiye.”

Sinha added, “unfortunately, when you shoot an intimate scene, it’s usually done when the actor, actress, director know each other a little. You have to say some things that you don’t know how to say. So I went up to her and said something. I didn’t even know her that well at this point.”

The directorthen said Bhumi simply looked at him and said “Ok Sir'' and delivered the scene just like he told her. He added, “Baat hai isme”

While talking about the trailer of the film that made people take notice, Sinha said, “Every film goes through various such challenges. In Thappad, I wanted to use Amrita Pritam’s poem. I couldn’t use it so one day before the film release, I had to change it. It didn’t matter to anybody, why? Did you ask me? I had to overnight write a poem, sync with a Punjabi lip sync. I was in Delhi, Kumud Mishra was dubbing it from Mumbai. I had to write a poem to match Amrita Pritam’s lip sync in Punjabi! That’s an interesting story, not this (removal of PM Modi’s voice over). Let’s talk about Bheed the story. I don’t want to distract people from the story of Bheed, as it’s way more interesting.”

Bheed is all set to hit cinemas on 24th march 2023.

