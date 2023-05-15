Whoa!Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from a fan on his motorbike to reach his shoot amidst heavy traffic, netizens say “Sir helmet zruri h”

The actor’s witty sense of humor and humble attitude has always grabbed attention. The Brahmastra actor recently was facing some trouble reaching his shoot location on time
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 18:25
movie_image: 
Whoa!Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from a fan on his motorbike to reach his shoot amidst heavy traffic, netizens say “Sir helmet z

MUMBAI:Hindi film superstar Amitabh Bachchan is nearly 80 years old but he can still give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. 

Also Read-OMG! Amitabh Bachchan, all set to be back to work despite his injury, says “there must be desire and effort to repair…”

The actor’s witty sense of humor and humble attitude has always grabbed attention. The Brahmastra actor recently was facing some trouble reaching his shoot location on time due to heavy traffic jams, thus he did the unthinkable.

Big B took a ride with a fan on his bike and later thanked him in his social media post. He wrote, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner”

Also Read-Exclusive! “Amitabh Bachchan is one of the easiest actors to work with,” says Sooraj Barjatya

Fans were in awe of his humbleness and quick thinking. His granddaughter Nayva Naveli commented on the post sending a laughing emoji and a heart. Rohit Roy wrote, “You are the cooooolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you.” Sayani Gupta commented, “Had always heard Mr Bachchan @amitabhbachchan has always been the most punctual! Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you! I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this!”Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Always inspiring”. 

One fan commented, “Dear sir how about wearing a helmet? Doesn’t safety take precedence in comparison to the urgency of reaching your workplace?" "Please wear a helmet” another wrote, “Both not wearing helmets” another wrote, “The driver kid now has a lifetime story to tell. How he gave ride to bachan sir” one commented, “

Exclusive! “Amitabh Bachchan is one of the easiest actors to work with,” says Sooraj Barjatya

What did you think of Amitabh Bachchan hitching a ride with a fan?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes 

Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Uunchaai Black Pink Badla Piku Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 18:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOAH! Did Anil Kapoor give a hint about working with Madhuri Dixit again soon?
MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are one of the most successful jodis of the 90s. They have worked together in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Trust! Sai tells Virat she trusts him, Satya left wondering
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Whoa!Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from a fan on his motorbike to reach his shoot amidst heavy traffic, netizens say “Sir helmet zruri h”
MUMBAI:Hindi film superstar Amitabh Bachchan is nearly 80 years old but he can still give any new-comer a run for his...
The Kapil Sharma show: Hilarious! Sudha Murty reveals how husband Narayana Murthy has maintained his weight all these years since they got married
MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. Comedians like Krushna Abhishek...
Exclusive! “This movie is a complete family entertainer and this was the major reason for doing” Vicky Kaushal
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan star Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have been the talk of town when the title was not...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Manjiri bashes Aarohi for creating a wrong impression in Abhir's mind
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Anil Kapoor
WOAH! Did Anil Kapoor give a hint about working with Madhuri Dixit again soon?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anil Kapoor
WOAH! Did Anil Kapoor give a hint about working with Madhuri Dixit again soon?
Vicky Kaushal
Exclusive! “This movie is a complete family entertainer and this was the major reason for doing” Vicky Kaushal
Sara Ali Khan
Exclusive! “I relate to the pulse of Indian family” Sara Ali Khan
Varun Dhawan
Must Read! Varun Dhawan to team up with Atlee? Netizens say, “Hope it's not a Theri remake”
Nirbhay Wadhwa
EXCLUSIVE! Mahabharat fame Nirbhay Wadhwa to star in Bhojpuri movie Om
Sudha Murthy
Must Read! Sudha Murthy becomes the talk of the town after her appearance at TKSS; here's a look at the actresses who will be perfect for her biopic