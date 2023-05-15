Whoa!Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from a fan on his motorbike to reach his shoot amidst heavy traffic, netizens say “Sir helmet zruri h”

MUMBAI:Hindi film superstar Amitabh Bachchan is nearly 80 years old but he can still give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year.

The actor’s witty sense of humor and humble attitude has always grabbed attention. The Brahmastra actor recently was facing some trouble reaching his shoot location on time due to heavy traffic jams, thus he did the unthinkable.

Big B took a ride with a fan on his bike and later thanked him in his social media post. He wrote, “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner”

Fans were in awe of his humbleness and quick thinking. His granddaughter Nayva Naveli commented on the post sending a laughing emoji and a heart. Rohit Roy wrote, “You are the cooooolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you.” Sayani Gupta commented, “Had always heard Mr Bachchan @amitabhbachchan has always been the most punctual! Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you! I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this!”Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Always inspiring”.

One fan commented, “Dear sir how about wearing a helmet? Doesn’t safety take precedence in comparison to the urgency of reaching your workplace?" "Please wear a helmet” another wrote, “Both not wearing helmets” another wrote, “The driver kid now has a lifetime story to tell. How he gave ride to bachan sir” one commented, “

What did you think of Amitabh Bachchan hitching a ride with a fan?

Let us know in the comments below.

