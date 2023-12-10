Whopping! Leo: Did Thalapathy Vijay charge Rs 130 Crore for Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed film?

MUMBAI :Thalapathy Vijay, also known as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, is one of the most well-known actors in South Indian films and has a huge following. The box office success of Thalapathy Vijay's flicks solidifies his reputation as a cinematic force with the Midas touch. Notably, he is one of India's highest-paid actors, which is a testament to his enormous popularity and reputation in the film industry.

At the moment, Thalapathy Vijay is the center of attention as he excitedly anticipates the debut of Leo, the excellent Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed film. Vijay's salary for his role in the movie is revealed to be more than substantial, which has ignited considerable interest and piqued the interest of fans and industry insiders who are eager to learn the precise amount.

In a recent interview, Rathna Kumar, a co-writer for Leo, discussed the figure attributed to Vijay while highlighting the opulent scope and value of the film's production. Leo's director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, underlined that the movie's genuine grandeur goes beyond its picturesque Kashmiri settings and budgetary requirements. Instead, it depends on Vijay's alluring and significant screen presence.

He stated, "If we are getting someone (for the film) by giving Rs 130 crore, then that person is the best grand element of it." Vijay's estimated net worth in 2022 was over $56 million, which is equivalent to about Rs 410 crore.

AGS Entertainment is reportedly willing to pay Vijay a sizeable payment of Rs 200 crore for his upcoming participation in Thalapathy 68, a meticulously planned production under the direction of Venkat Prabhu, heightening the excitement.

Leo, which will be released in just eight days, stands out as a notable and well-received movie in the world of 2023 cinema. The film's star-studded cast, which also includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon each of whom plays a crucial role in the story, is largely to blame for the growing hype surrounding it.

