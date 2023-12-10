Whopping! Leo: Did Thalapathy Vijay charge Rs 130 Crore for Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed film?

The box office success of Thalapathy Vijay's flicks solidifies his reputation as a cinematic force with the Midas touch. Notably, he is one of India's highest-paid actors, which is a testament to his enormous popularity and reputation in the film industry.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 16:57
movie_image: 
Thalapathy Vijay

MUMBAI :Thalapathy Vijay, also known as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, is one of the most well-known actors in South Indian films and has a huge following. The box office success of Thalapathy Vijay's flicks solidifies his reputation as a cinematic force with the Midas touch. Notably, he is one of India's highest-paid actors, which is a testament to his enormous popularity and reputation in the film industry.

At the moment, Thalapathy Vijay is the center of attention as he excitedly anticipates the debut of Leo, the excellent Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed film. Vijay's salary for his role in the movie is revealed to be more than substantial, which has ignited considerable interest and piqued the interest of fans and industry insiders who are eager to learn the precise amount.

Also read: What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why

In a recent interview, Rathna Kumar, a co-writer for Leo, discussed the figure attributed to Vijay while highlighting the opulent scope and value of the film's production. Leo's director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, underlined that the movie's genuine grandeur goes beyond its picturesque Kashmiri settings and budgetary requirements. Instead, it depends on Vijay's alluring and significant screen presence.

He stated, "If we are getting someone (for the film) by giving Rs 130 crore, then that person is the best grand element of it." Vijay's estimated net worth in 2022 was over $56 million, which is equivalent to about Rs 410 crore.

AGS Entertainment is reportedly willing to pay Vijay a sizeable payment of Rs 200 crore for his upcoming participation in Thalapathy 68, a meticulously planned production under the direction of Venkat Prabhu, heightening the excitement.

Leo, which will be released in just eight days, stands out as a notable and well-received movie in the world of 2023 cinema. The film's star-studded cast, which also includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon each of whom plays a crucial role in the story, is largely to blame for the growing hype surrounding it.

Also read: Must read! Lokesh Kanagaraj claims not to care if Leo does not beat the box office collection of Rajinikanth's Jailer

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Zoom entertainment

 

Leo Thalapathy Vijay Kaithi Vikram Trisha Krishnan Sanjay Dutt Mathew Thomas South Arjun Priya Anand Mysskin Gautham Vasudev Menon Rathna Kumar Lokesh Kanagaraj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 16:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Kim Kardashian reveals how she and sister Kourtney have been on good terms after the fight
MUMBAI: At the end of the day, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian will always be sisters. While Kim, 42, is in...
Actresses who were approached for playing the role of Shakti before Nikki Sharma in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti
MUMBAI: Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri...
Woah! Madonna's former roommate makes some shocking revelations, read more
MUMBAI: Madonna's former roommate Whitley Hill has made sensational claims about the singer. In an interaction with...
Must Read! The Kashmir Files: Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad office raided by the Income Tax Department Amid Telugu film release
MUMBAI: Abhishek Agarwal, the producer of The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, was the target of an Income Tax...
Wow! Check out the films where Meryl Streep has acted as a mother in guilt of being a 'bad mom'
MUMBAI :Irony died a thousand deaths when Meryl Streep was cast as a late blooming actor in Season 3 of the hit crime...
Exciting! Shahid Kapoor confirms ‘Farzi 2’ is in the works; Says 'It was open-ended so...'
MUMBAI :On February 10, 2023, Shahid Kapoor's Farzi premiered on Amazon Prime Video to a favorable reception from both...
Recent Stories
KIM
Wow! Kim Kardashian reveals how she and sister Kourtney have been on good terms after the fight
Latest Video
Related Stories
KIM
Wow! Kim Kardashian reveals how she and sister Kourtney have been on good terms after the fight
MADONNA
Woah! Madonna's former roommate makes some shocking revelations, read more
Abhishek
Must Read! The Kashmir Files: Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad office raided by the Income Tax Department Amid Telugu film release
MERYL STREEP
Wow! Check out the films where Meryl Streep has acted as a mother in guilt of being a 'bad mom'
- THE MARVELS
What! Imax to screen The Marvels in limited or no screens at all as Tiger 3 releases at the same time
TAYLOR SWIFT
Wow! Beyoncé attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour premiere