“Why recreate and kill another beautiful song” netizens reacts on Character Dheela 2.0

The teaser of Character Dheela 2 from the movie Shehzada is out and it is getting some mix to positive response from the fans, check out the comments below
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Shehzada which has Kartik Aaryan in the leading role is the talk of the town, no doubt the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie because they are going to see the actor Karthik Aaryan in a never seen before massy avatar. The movie which is the remake of South movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also has Kriti Sanon in the leading role and it is directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Over the time we have heard about the news which says that the famous song Character Dheela Hai of Salman Khan’s movie Ready will be recreated in this movie and today the teaser of the new version is out and it is getting lot of appreciation from the fans and audience

On one side the fans are appreciating the song whereas on the hand there are few people who are not liking the song getting remade, have a look at the comments

ALSO READ – Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh in Jawan and more; here’s what the Khans are doing next

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing what is the purpose of the remake, why another of the song and not original. Many people are saying that it will definitely kill the vibe of the original song, there are many people who are saying that they love Kartik Aryan as an actor but the no one can match the swag of the actor Allu Arjun, also few are saying that the song was done better by Salman Khan.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side netizens and how did you like the teaser of the song Character Dheela, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about the movie Shehzada, it is all set to hit the big screen on 17th February.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  “Always dressed cheap” Disha Patani gets trolled for her dressing for a party

Shehzada Character dheela Kartik Aaryan Kriti Sanon Rohit Dhawan Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Allu Arjun
