Will Pathaan day affect Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada? Here’s what film business expert has to say – Exclusive

Kartrik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is all set to release tomorrow (17th Feb 2023). Now, tomorrow the makers of Pathaan have decided to celebrate ‘Pathaan Day’ and showcase the movie in many theatres for just Rs. 110. So, will this affect Shehzada at the box office?
MUMBAI : Kartrik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is all set to release tomorrow (17th Feb 2023). The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, and Ronit Roy. It is a remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

We all know that from the past three weeks Pathaan has been ruling the box office and till now, the film has collected Rs. 502.45 crore in India which is excellent. Now, tomorrow the makers of Pathaan have decided to celebrate ‘Pathaan Day’. So, on 17th Feb 2023, the ticket price of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will be just Rs. 110 at many theatres in India.

TellyChakkar interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar about it, and asked him whether Pathaan Day will affect the opening of Shehzada. He told us, “I don’t think so, but to be honest it is a good lucrative offer. It may dent but on a miniscule level. For the Hindi movie going audience first choice any which way would be Shehzada, but if the reports of the film are not that encouraging, by the end of the day then Pathaan can catch up. But, I don’t think it will be affected majorly. However, it’s a very smart strategy by team Pathaan.”

Directed by Rohit Dhawa, Shehzada was supposed to release on 10th Feb 2023. But, the makers decided to postpone the release by a week.

Are you excited for Shehzada? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Pathaan Kartik Aaryan Shehzada Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone John Abraham Kriti Sanon Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Movie News TellyChakkar
