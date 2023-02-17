Will Shehzada be able to catch up with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is all set to clash with the Hollywood biggie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar and asked him whether Shehzada will be able to catch up with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is all set to clash with the Hollywood biggie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. According to many advance booking reports, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is going to take a better opening at the box office, and that’s nothing surprising as MCU movies mostly perform well in India.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar and asked him whether Shehzada will be able to catch up with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He told us, “Anything can happen at the box office. Yes, Ant-Man has a huge global buzz behind it, but I feel that the target audience for both the films are very different. Ant-Man is for youth oriented, college crowd, urban cities, and metro centres, and for Shehzada, the target audience is the masses. So, I think that’s where the difference is.”

“At the end of the day, whichever film is good, the audience will go to that film. Box office is very dynamic and the reports of Ant-Man are not very exciting. So, we never know. This Friday, maybe Antman is taking a better start, and maybe from Saturday-Sunday and there onwards, Shehzada can catch up. So, all these are box office dynamics,” he added.

Which movie are you excited for Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada or Paul Rudd starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Let us know in the comments below. 

Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

