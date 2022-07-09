Wishes! Take a sneak peek into veteran Bollywood actor Rakesh Roshan’s 73rd birthday celebrations

Veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 73rd birthday with his son Hrithik Roshan, wife Pinky Roshan, grandsons and other family members

 

Rakesh Roshan

MUMBAI: Rakesh Roshan turned 73 on September 6. His son Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a video from his birthday celebration. In the video, he is seen celebrating his birthday with music director-brother Rajesh Roshan, wife Pinky Roshan, daughter Sunaina Roshan and grandsons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan.

Also Read: Amazing! Check out Hrithik Roshan’s three different looks in his upcoming film Vikram Vedha

Rakesh wore a pink T-shirt with black pants with garland around his neck. The table on which cake is placed is decorated with red water candles. Hrithik wore a black t-shirt with white pants and a cap.


In the video, Hrithik Roshan with others can be heard saying, “Happy birthday dear papa” and claps for Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik captioned his video, “About last night.Happy Birthday Papa.Making 73 look 37. Invincible. We love you!” His fans dropped heart and cake emojis for Rakesh on his birthday. One of his fans wrote, “Happy birthday Rakesh Roshan.”

Also Read: Whoa! The time when Proud father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan revealed how he prepared Hrithik Roshan to become the successful actor and person that he became, read on

Rakesh Roshan has given hits like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) and the superhero series Krrish with Hrithik Roshan. He has acted in films like Khubsoorat (1980) with Rekha and Kaamchor (1982) with Jaya Prada. But some of his most notable works include the films he directed, like Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), and Karan Arjun (1995).

Credit: Hindustan Times
    
 

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
