Witty! Gauri Khan's hilarious reaction when asked what if husband Shah Rukh Khan starts liking someone else

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have always been the IT couple of Bollywood. They have been together since their teens, and their love has only grown to what we see now.

However, being a celebrity wife is very tough as their actor husbands often bring drama into their personal life. And it didn’t leave SRK and Gauri’s home as well.

There were reports about SRK having an affair with Priyanka Chopra. However, there have been no confirmed reports about it.

Now, we stumbled upon an old video when Gauri came to Karan Johar‘s show Koffee With Karan and opened up about whether she had any insecurity about SRK.

Years ago, Gauri Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan had appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. In this shared video on YouTube, Karan can be seen asking Gauri if there have been any insecure moments being the wife of Shah Rukh Khan.

The celeb wife chose to use her wit to answer and said, “I totally go blank when people even want to ask me this question. I get really irritated to these questions.”

Going further in the conversation, Gauri Khan further added, “But anyway, just to make clear, if we are not supposed to be together, and he has to be with somebody else, then God let me find somebody else also.” Well, the queen had answered like herself, and we are as always in awe of her.

Gauri has an immense power of sense of humour and we cannot deny that.

