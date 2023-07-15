WOAH! Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma and more; leaked pictures of celebs that confirmed their relationship

MUMBAI :A lot of times it happens that there are rumours about celebrities dating, but they don’t really speak about it, till the time they get married or make it official on social media. However, sometimes fans play villains in their love story and leak pictures and videos on social media which make the relationship between the celebs official.

So, today, let’s look at the list of celebs whose relationships were confirmed as fans leaked their pictures on social media.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

There were reports that Aditya and Ananya are dating each other, but the stars never spoke about it. A few days ago, their picture from Spain made it to social media in which they were seen spending some romantic time.

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma

Tamannaah and Vijay have openly spoken about their relationship. But, the rumours of them dating started on New Year’s Eve this year; a fan shared a video in which they were seen kissing each other.



Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif

Ranbir and Katrina are now married to Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal respectively. But, there was a time when they were in a relationship, and their pictures from Ibiza were leaked online which proved that they were in dating each other.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala

There have been rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita being in a relationship. But, the actors have not yet spoken about it. However, a few months ago, a picture made it to social media in which Naga Chaitanya is posing with a fan and we can see Sobhita behind.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna

There have been rumours of Vijay and Rashmika being in a relationship. But, the actors have maintained that they are just good friends. However, a couple of times, pictures shared by Vijay and Rashmika on their respective social media handles are of the same location. Well, not fans, but images shared by the actors themselves hint at their relationship.

