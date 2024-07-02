Woah! After Tiger 3 and Don 3, now it is Goodachari 2, is Emraan Hashmi going the negative way?

MUMBAI: Actor Emraan Hashmi is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in current times, the actor with his chartbusters songs and some great content driven movie has created a solid mark in the hears of the fans, recently we have seen the actor Emraan Hashmi delivering strong negative character in the movie Tiger 3 and has got great response frim the fans all over, the actor was immensely loved by the fans more than the movie was loved.

Indeed it was a treat to see the actor Emraan Hashmi in the movie, and after that we have seen the actor signed another movie titled Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh along, well Emraan will be seen playing negative character again, also now there are many news that are floating all over the internet that are saying actor Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the upcoming movie titled, Goodachari 2.

The reports also says that the actor will be seen playing negative character in the movie Goodachari 2, well this has grabbed the attention of the fans and the fans are eagerly excited to see the actor once again in a new different avatar in Goodachari 2, well having said so, actor Emraan Hashmi is going the negative way and we can see the actor is mainly choosing negative and grey character for him.

Indeed it was a treat to see him as negative lead in Tiger 3 and we are eagerly waiting for Don 3 and Goodachari 2 and looking to see what different he has to offer with these movie.

Movie Goodachari 2 stars Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala.

