Woah! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals how daughter Aaradhya strikes a balance between school and frequent travelling

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most timeless divas in the Tinseltown. Former Miss World, Aishwarya has been ruling the hearts of millions of audiences like a true-blue queen, and it is her sheer grace, charisma, personality and breathtaking beauty that simply woos everyone.

While she has recorded a magnanimous flourishing career, the diva enjoys equal bliss in her personal life. For the unversed, Aishwarya is married to her man, Abhishek Bachchan and the duo is blessed with a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya.

In one of her previous interviews with The Quint, during the promotions of the Disney film, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, for which the actress had lent her voice for the Hindi dubbing of the titular character, had opened up on some anecdotes from her personal life.

Well, Aishwarya was asked about her daughter, Aaradhya and how the latter manages to attend her school like a regular student, amidst the frequent international travel schedules, she attends with the former.

To this, Aishwarya highlighted how, as a mother, she meticulously plans all such travel on the weekends, and added that she has a minute understanding of the flight schedules so as to make jet lag a minimum for her daughter. She mentioned:

“Planning, planning. Time management. A lot of my travel commitments, if people would focus a little more and draw attention to the little detail that they are mostly on weekends. And I have done that right from the out sets. I think I am a very good flight manager now. Anybody can ask me anything on all kinds of flight timings. I remember sometimes AB used to pass through and say, what’s this? I’m like, flights. He will be like yeah just book it now, just say… I’m like no, I’ll know take off, landing, transit period, that time there, time difference. I’ll have calculated everything, so much so that that travel timing suits. I mean I have gone to some countries and back and that I can manage without any jet lag, and back to school Monday morning.”

Well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a hands-on mommy right from day one, and has been extremely particular with how her daughter, Aaradhya perceives the glamour world from so near, and yet manages to lead a normal life.

Sharing more snippets on the same line, Abhishek Bachchan, during one of his previous interviews with ETimes, credited the diva for nurturing their daughter in the best way, such that she adapts to the film world perfectly. He had mentioned:

“Thankfully, her mother has seamlessly eased her into this world. I think it was very important and Aishwarya handled it beautifully that it wasn't made into a big deal for her that both her grandparents are from the film world and both your parents are from a film world. We didn't make it into a 'big thing'. It was very normal."

For the unversed, Aishwarya had made her comeback to the silver screen after a long hiatus with the Mani Ratnam film, Ponniyin Selvan I.

During the press conference event for the same, Aishwarya had shared how her little one, Aaradhya played a special part in her comeback movie. The diva highlighted how Aaradhya was given the opportunity to say action' during the shooting of the film.

A few days back, a fan page of Aishwarya had shared a special picture of the actress and her daughter, Aaradhya, as the duo posed with Hollywood actress, Kendall Jenner at the Paris Fashion Week.

The trio smiled for a selfie together. In the picture, Aishwarya looked stunning in a golden-hued shimmery gown. Kendall Jenner slipped in a silver-hued sequinned noodle-strapped body-hugging gown. On the other hand, Aaradhya donned a black shimmery jacket.

