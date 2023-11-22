Woah! Ajay Devgn has completed 32 years in the Hindi film industry, check out this nostalgic video posted by the actor

Ajay Devgn has dropped a video on his Instagram profile, pointing out that it’s been 32 years for him in the Hindi film industry. The video takes us back to the days when he had just begun his career
MUMBAI: An actor like Ajay Devgn needs no introduction as he has given a lot to the Hindi film industry and has been loved by the audiences since his first movie ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ released. The actor has appeared in more than 100 movies and has won a lot of awards.

Ajay Devgn made his mark first as an action hero, then he entered as a romantic hero and later entered the comedy genre. We can see how it all worked so well and the actor never failed to impress the audience, be it as an actor, be it as a director or be it as a producer.

Talking about action films, Ajay Devgn has appeared in movies like the Singham franchise, Jigar, Vijaypath, Dilwale, Jaan and Diljale.

Ajay Devgn has also played romantic roles in movies like Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Ajay Devgn entered the genre of comedy with the Golmaal franchise, directed by Rohit Shetty. Ajay Devgn has also done many action movies like the Singham franchise with Rohit Shetty.

Apart from being an actor, Ajay Devgn also owns a production house Ajay Devgn FFilms, and has also turned director for movies like U Me Aur Hum, Runway 34, and Bholaa.

While the audience has always loved the actor for his performances and his creativity, his fans are now waiting for his upcoming movie Singham Again which features Ajay Devgn along with other actors like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and more.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has dropped a video on his Instagram profile, pointing out that it’s been 32 years for him in the Hindi film industry. The video takes us back to the days when he had just begun his career and it’s really nostalgic for all the Ajay Devgn fans who have been following him since the time he entered the industry.

Take a look at the video below:

As we can see in the video, how Ajay Devgn was giving an interview in his starting days.

Tell us what you feel about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

