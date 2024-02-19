Woah! Ajay Devgn's Big Year: Three Back-to-Back Releases in One-and-a-Half Months

Ajay Devgn, known for his diverse roles and strong performances, is set to dominate the big screen with three consecutive releases in a short span of one-and-a-half months.
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, is gearing up for a busy year with five movie releases in 2024. What sets this year apart for the actor is the unique situation of having three of his films releasing in quick succession over just one-and-a-half months.

The lineup begins with the supernatural thriller "Shaitaan," scheduled for release on March 8, followed by the sports drama "Maidaan" in April, and concluding with the romantic drama "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha" opposite Tabu, also in April. This hat-trick of releases raises questions about whether the films will affect each other's performance at the box office.

Trade analysts have differing opinions on the matter. Atul Mohan believes that Ajay Devgn's understanding of commercial cinema and the varied genres of the three films will work in his favor. With no major releases from other big stars this year, Devgn's movies are highly anticipated and could benefit from the lack of competition.

However, film distributor Raj Bansal acknowledges that actors often have limited control over release dates, and sometimes films end up releasing in close succession. He emphasizes the importance of a 10-12 week gap between releases but acknowledges that a hit film can overshadow such concerns.

Komal Nahata agrees with Bansal but believes that Ajay Devgn's stature in the industry will not be affected by the release schedule. He suggests that while the box office performance of films may impact a star's status, the release dates themselves are unlikely to have a significant effect.

Despite the potential challenges of back-to-back releases, exhibitor Akshaye Rathi remains optimistic about Ajay Devgn's lineup for 2024. He hopes that at least one movie will be rescheduled to avoid audience fatigue. Rathi emphasizes the importance of solid content and believes that if the films are strong, they will succeed at the box office.

