WOAH! Is Alia Bhatt’s next with Vasan Bala titled Qaid?

There have been reports that Alia Bhatt will be seen in a Vasan Bala film which will be produced by Karan Johar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 19:01
movie_image: 
Alia

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl last year in November. Alia had already shot for two films before she took the maternity break, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone. Both the movies have been released, and everyone is keen to know which will be the first film that she will sign after her pregnancy.

There have reports that she will be seen in Vasan Balan’s next, SS Rajamouli’s next, and a female led YRF’s Spy Universe movie. Now, today, we came across a fan post on social media which claims that Alia’s next movie with Vasan Bala is titled Qaid.

Also Read:WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships

The fan club has Dharma Productions as the Twitter name and even the display picture of the profile is Dharma’s logo. The way they tweet, it actually looks like a genuine announcement of the film.

The fan club wrote, “Presenting, The Queen ALIA BHATT in Brand New Avatar India's First Ever Jail Break Movie "QAID" Screenplay & Directed by Ace Director VASAN BALA | Coming to cinemas near you on DUSSEHRA 2024.” Check out the tweet below...

Not just the title but the account has also shared the release date. Can you believe it?

The post looks so real that many have started replying to it that they are excited for the movie. Clearly, the fan clubs surely know how to create a buzz about their favourite star.

Also Read: WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit the construction site of their new house; netizens say, “Ghar bana rahe hai ya Taj Mahal”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Alia Bhatt Vasan Bala Karan Johar Qaid Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Heart of Stone Brahmastra Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie News TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 19:01

