Woah! Boney Kapoor breaks silence on wife Sridevi's death, reveals about her blackouts due to diets

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who had previously maintained silence regarding the tragic loss of his wife and actor, Sridevi, has now opened up about it.

He mentioned that Sridevi often followed very strict diets without salt, leading to blackouts. He also shared a story where actor Nagarjuna narrated a similar experience, and Sridevi even lost a tooth due to fainting.

In an interview with The New Indian, the filmmaker said, “It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came early stated it was accidental.”

Boney said that Sridevi was on a diet even during the time of her death and added, “She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she’s in good shape, so that on-screen, she looks good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue.”

The filmmaker said that Nagarjuna spoke of a similar incident when Sridevi fainted in the bathroom during a shoot. He said, “It was unfortunate. Later when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that’s how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth.”

Boney explained that after they got married, he knew about her habit of following strict diets, so he would urge his doctor to advise her to include some salt. He said that even during dinners, she would request salt-free dishes.

He added, “Unfortunately, she didn’t take this seriously, and he also thought maybe it can’t be this serious until the incident happened.”

Sridevi passed due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in her hotel room in Dubai on February 24, 2018.

