Woah! Deepika Padukone's Unwavering Stand: No Regrets About 'RK' Tattoo Revealed in Throwback Koffee with Karan Episode

MUMBAI : In a candid conversation that shook Bollywood, Deepika Padukone addressed the persistent curiosity surrounding her 'RK' tattoo during the iconic 2010 Koffee with Karan Season 3 episode. The tattoo, etched on her neck, served as a lasting reminder of her rumoured relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Contrary to media speculations and swirling rumours of its removal, Deepika Padukone boldly asserted that she had never regretted the decision to ink 'RK' on her skin. Unfazed by the scrutiny, she affirmed, "It's very much there, and I have no plans of taking it off." Sonam Kapoor, in a lighthearted manner, playfully referred to it as the 'scars of the battle.'

This candid revelation unfolded at a time when Deepika and Ranbir had reportedly parted ways, offering a rare glimpse into the personal side of the Bollywood actress. Her unwavering stance on retaining the tattoo showcased her confidence in her choices, despite the public eye dissecting every move.

However, the episode now considered one of Koffee with Karan's most iconic moments, stirred controversy. Ranbir Kapoor's father, Rishi Kapoor, expressed displeasure, prompting host Karan Johar to intervene and mediate the situation. Johar revealed, "Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor) was very upset. I had to step in to make things alright. I have shows banned and taken off the air, which I felt terrible for."

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone gears up for the highly anticipated Siddharth Anand directorial, 'Fighter,' slated to hit the big screens on January 25.

Credit: Times Of India