Woah! A fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if they can get married inside 'Mannat', here's what the star had to say

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's last release, the action thriller film Jawan, has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of this year.

Just like his previous film Pathaan, the Atlee directorial has also entered the 1000 crore club globally. Recently, King Khan conducted his popular ask SRK session on Twitter to talk to his fans.

Today, on September 27th, Shah Rukh started his famous ask SRK session on Twitter during which a user asked him a rather weird but funny question.

The user asked, "Can I get married at Mannat? #AskSRK". In response, King Khan gave a really funny answer. He retweeted and wrote: "Ghodha hai tere paas baraat nikalne ke liye….?? #Jawan"

Ghodha hai tere paas baraat nikalne ke liye….?? #Jawan https://t.co/kh52loznYj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

During the same session, the superstar was asked if he ever sat back to think about his life before he achieved the status of superstardom.

The user asked, "How often do u sit and look back on life? And think about life before stardom? #AskSRK" The Jawan actor replied with a very inspiring thought. He tweeted: "Never ever. The road ahead is more attractive than the paths I have already negotiated. #Jawan"

Never ever. The road ahead is more attractive than the paths I have already negotiated. #Jawan https://t.co/DSLW2lO30f — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Before starting the session, SRK revealed that he had some free time in the middle of shoots. He wrote, "Away shooting. Been told call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with u all if u are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything….oops ask anything!!! I mean."

SRK was last seen in Atlee's Jawan which has turned out to be a massive commercial success. The film was released on September 7th and has entered the 1000-crore club globally.

The superstar will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama film Dunki which is based on the issue of illegal immigration. Also starring Taapsee Pannu and Dharmendra, the film will release on December 22 this year.

