Woah! A fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if they can get married inside 'Mannat', here's what the star had to say

Shah Rukh Khan's last release, the action thriller film Jawan, has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of this year. Just like his previous film Pathaan, the Atlee directorial has also entered the 1000 crore club globally.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 07:00
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's last release, the action thriller film Jawan, has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of this year. 

Also read -Box office! Sukhee falls flat whereas Jawan continues its solid run, have a look at the total collection

Just like his previous film Pathaan, the Atlee directorial has also entered the 1000 crore club globally. Recently, King Khan conducted his popular ask SRK session on Twitter to talk to his fans.

Today, on September 27th, Shah Rukh started his famous ask SRK session on Twitter during which a user asked him a rather weird but funny question. 

The user asked, "Can I get married at Mannat? #AskSRK". In response, King Khan gave a really funny answer. He retweeted and wrote: "Ghodha hai tere paas baraat nikalne ke liye….?? #Jawan"

During the same session, the superstar was asked if he ever sat back to think about his life before he achieved the status of superstardom. 

The user asked, "How often do u sit and look back on life? And think about life before stardom? #AskSRK" The Jawan actor replied with a very inspiring thought. He tweeted: "Never ever. The road ahead is more attractive than the paths I have already negotiated. #Jawan"

Before starting the session, SRK revealed that he had some free time in the middle of shoots. He wrote, "Away shooting. Been told call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with u all if u are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything….oops ask anything!!! I mean."

SRK was last seen in Atlee's Jawan which has turned out to be a massive commercial success. The film was released on September 7th and has entered the 1000-crore club globally. 

Also read - Exciting! Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj for a project soon, “Woh Waqt aa Raha hai…” 

The superstar will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama film Dunki which is based on the issue of illegal immigration. Also starring Taapsee Pannu and Dharmendra, the film will release on December 22 this year.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Pathaan Atlee Mannat Dharmendra Taapsee Pannu Dunki Rajkumar Hirani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha all set to consummate love to Dhaval, latter plays a trick
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Woah! Kimaya is falling for Reyansh, Aradhana unaware
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
EXCLUSIVE! Anurag Sharma opens up on his new show Dori, reveals exciting details about his character and much more
MUMBAI:  Anurag Sharma is a popular actor of the television industry. He has been a part of the showbiz world for...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shameless! Vaibhav loses his promotion, Mrunal leaves his side
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
OMG! When Esha Gupta broke silence on her scary casting couch experience Twice, “He thought that I would fall into his trap…”
MUMBAI: Esha Gupta is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been part of many...
Anupamaa: Uplifting! Anupama unknowingly saves Malti Devi's life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Esha gupta
OMG! When Esha Gupta broke silence on her scary casting couch experience Twice, “He thought that I would fall into his trap…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Esha gupta
OMG! When Esha Gupta broke silence on her scary casting couch experience Twice, “He thought that I would fall into his trap…”
Madhuri Dixit
Wow! Madhuri Dixit's son, Arin learns to cook Khichdi for his USA friends, actress expresses happiness
Rajkumar Santoshi
Woah! Meenakshi Seshadri shares an unpopular opinion of liking Rishi Kapoor's role more than Sunny Deol’s
Raveena Tandon
Wow! Raveena Tandon reveals how none of her past relationships are hidden from her children
Priyamani
Woah! Priyamani reveals how Manoj Bajpayee improvises scenes, while Shah Rukh Khan sticks to the script
Matthew
OMG! Matthew Perry talks about facing anxiety when he didn't get the laugh from the audience