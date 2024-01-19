Woah! Gadar 3 confirmed, director Anil Sharma shares updates on the same

MUMBAI: The impact of Gadar 2 is yet not forgotten. Sunny Deol's movie received a thunderous response at the box office. It turned out to be one of the highest grossing movies of 2023 as it made more than Rs 500 crore at its domestic market. Fans dove deep into the nostalgia mode and loved the return of Tara Singh and his Sakina on the big screen.

Ever since the release of Gadar 2, fans are rooting for Gadar 3. The film ended on a note that gave a hint of Gadar 3. Well, here comes a good news. Gadar 3 has now been officially confirmed by director Anil Sharma. He is the one who made Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2.

To Pinkvilla, director Anil Sharma confirmed that the basic script of Gadar 3 has been locked. He assured that Sunny Deol will be back as Tara Singh on the big screen. The filmmaker stated that he is currently busy with the shooting of the film starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar.

After wrapping this movie, he will begin work on the script of Gadar 2. The report states that if everything falls in place, fans can expect the shooting of Gadar 3 to begin in 2025. A source revealed to the portal that Gadar 3 will also have a backdrop of India-Pakistan conflict but the stakes will be much higher this time.

The source also shared, "A lot of writing will happen to develop the idea, but the team has got the direction of where the story of Tara Singh, Sakina, and Jeete heads from here on."

Sunny Deol has become one of the top stars in Bollywood after he managed to smash the box office with his Gadar 2. The actor is reported swamped with projects. One of his confirmed projects is Lahore: 1947.

It is being produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Sunny Deol has also recently wrapped up the shooting of his film Safar. It will have a cameo by Salman Khan. If reports are to be believed, Sunny Deol is in talks to play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayan that stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

