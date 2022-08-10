Woah! Has Kartik Aaryan replaced Ranveer Singh in the Tezaab remake? Here’s the TRUTH

MUMBAI: The remake of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer Tezaab has been in the news for the past many months. There were reports that Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the remake of Tezaab, but there’s no official announcement about it.

Now, recently, a portal reported that Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for the movie as Ranveer has opted out of it. However, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star took to Twitter to clarify it. He wrote, “Not true.”

Tezaab is an iconic film, and the songs of the movie, especially Ek Do Teen, are still remembered by one and all. When the reports of the remake came out, netizens were upset about why an iconic movie is being remade.

However, the official announcement about the remake is not yet out. So, we don’t know if the film is actually being remade or it is just a rumor about Ranveer and Janhvi starring in it. Let’s wait and watch.

Talking about Kartik’s movies, the actor has some interesting films lined up like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Captain India, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s next. Meanwhile, Ranveer has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up, and Janhvi will be seen in movies like Bawaal and NTR 30. The latter, which also stars Jr NTR in the lead role will mark Janhvi’s Telugu debut.

By the way, would you like to see a remake of Tezaab? Let us know in the comments below...

