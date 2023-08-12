Woah! Hema Malini kisses Dharmendra in this rare click from the birthday celebrations, take a look

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Friday penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband and veteran star Dharmendra. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she shared a picture in which the husband and wife could be seen sharing cute smiles.
MUMBAI: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Friday penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband and veteran star Dharmendra. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she shared a picture in which the husband and wife could be seen sharing cute smiles.

The Seeta Aur Geeta actor captioned the post, “Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!"

In another post, she shared more photos from the celebrations at home on Friday. A photo even showed Hema giving Dharmendra a kiss on his cheek. “Taken today,” she captioned the pictures.

Married in 1980, the couple has stood strong, hand-in-hand, turning their marriage into one of the most successful celebrity weddings in Bollywood.

Dharmendra and Hema appeared in films like The Burning Train, Sholay, Raja Jani, Baghavat, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Do Dishayen and many more.

The duo shared two daughters, actor Esha Deol and Ahana Deol and also have five grandchildren. Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to two daughters Radhya and Miraya. Ahana is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has three children, a son Darien and twin daughters, Astraia and Adea.

A paparazzo account shared a video of Dharmendra cutting a muli-tier birthday cake with members of his fan club. His elder son and actor Sunny Deol also fed his father a piece of cake. Dharmendra also greeted the papparazzi outside his Juhu bungalow. Earlier in the day, Sunny, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Abhay Deol, and Karan Deol also took to their Instagram handles to wish Dharmendra on his 88th birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in the upcoming untitled romantic drama film which also features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Apart from that, he also has director Sriram Raghavan’s next Ikkis, which also features Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will release on January 10, 2025.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

