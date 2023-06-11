Woah! Here are some celebs that marked their presence at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash but without their partners, check it out

Manish Malhotra hosts a Diwali party every year and it becomes the headline of many news as a lot of celebrities come to meet Manish and celebrate the festival with him.
MUMBAI: Bollywood parties usually become the talk of the town as people always like to see their favourite celebs in their fashionable avatar. However, there are times when the parties become trending stories on the internet and everyone waits for the celebs to arrive, not just for any fancy avatar but a fashion statement that’s made according to the theme of the party.

This time, it was Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party where numerous celebs from the Hindi and south film industry had come to mark their presence and have a fun time.

Manish Malhotra is a leading fashion designer, and costume stylist, known to be famous and a very huge name in the movie industry. The designer is also going to be a director for the Meena Kumari biopic.

So we are here with updates of this year’s Diwali bash where we could see celebs who came without their partners. Check out the pictures below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

 

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came to the party without her hubby Abhishek Bachchan.

Gauri Khan


As we can see in the image, Gauri Khan looks really beautiful but the viewers really missed Shahrukh as they both look amazing together.

Sonam Kapoor

 

 

Sonam Kapoor was seen spreading her charm at the party. However, she was present their without her hubby Anand Ahuja.

The party was surely star studded and we can see how amazing the evening must’ve been.

