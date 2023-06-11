Wow! From Sunny Deol -Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aaryan -Karan Johar; Bollywood celebrities set aside their disputes and reconciled

MUMBAI : Cold wars and long-running rivalries appear to be finally ending, causing a seismic shift in the dynamics of Bollywood. On and off screen, a few celebrities have set aside their disputes and reconciled. This list of 5 celebrities includes Salman Khan and Arijit Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and many more who have shown fans a taste of their renewed friendship.

Sunny Deol- Rajkumar Santoshi

In the 1990s, Sunny Deol collaborated with director Rajkumar Santoshi on successful ventures that included the movies Ghayal and Ghatak, as well as a cameo in Damini. Since then, the two have not communicated with one another. Nonetheless, the two recently gave their fans clearance to collaborate on their next film Lahore 1947.

Salman Khan- Arijit Singh

In 2014, Salman Khan and Arijit Singh got into a heated argument during an award function that Salman hosted. However, now Arijit Singh has provided the voice to a song for the actor's upcoming film, Tiger 3 it appears that their dispute is over.

Sunny Deol- Shah Rukh Khan

The famous fight between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan on the Darr set is well-known. Sunny has revealed that he and the actor had argued about the rationality of an instance in which the actor stabs him.

Sonu Nigam- Bhushan Kumar

When an article surfaced in 2020, various artists responded negatively to Sonu's allegations of nepotism. Sonu claimed it a press release and stated, “You have messed with the wrong person” making light of Bhushan's alleged sexual misconduct. Actress Divya Khosla Kumar, Bhushan's wife, posted a video in retaliation, claiming that Sonu was linked to the underworld and that her late father-in-law Gulshan Kumar was responsible for his professional success.

“Aamir Khan wanted only Sonu to sing a track for Laal Singh Chaddha, with T-Series music. Bhushan sorted things out and Sonu also collaborated with Bhushan in Shehzada, and things are good between them now. In fact, Adipurush, Bhushan’s most ambitious film, had a song sung by him too,” they reconciled last year, as a recent source revealed.

Kartik Aaryan- Karan Johar

Since their alleged falling out in 2021 when Dharma Productions formally revealed recasting for its upcoming film Dostana 2, which originally included Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor, the notorious pair of Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have been in the news. They both denied ever fighting, but sources said that Kartik's 'unprofessionalism' was the reason he was fired from the Dharma movie. However, it appears that the two have put their differences behind them as they were recently spotted chatting at an award celebration, sharing the stage and a table.

