Woah! Here’s all you need to know about Sendhil Ramamurthy, one of the leads from the upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar

MUMBAI: Earlier, we reported about an upcoming movie named Lovers which was in talks earlier but now things have panned out to be real. The movie is named Do Aur Do Pyaar and features Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan, Ileana D’cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The movie is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

The other day, we saw Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi posting the same picture on their Instagram profile, due to which their followers were left confused. Earlier today, the makers finally announced the movie and gave the first look of the movie.

While the audience is curious and looking forward to the teaser and the trailer of the movie, we are here to talk about Sendhil Ramamurthy, one of the leads of the movie.

Sendhil Ramamurthy is an American actor who is recognized for his roles like geneticist Mohinder Suresh in the NBC sci-fi drama Heroes, Gabriel "Gabe" Lowan in Beauty and the Beast, and Jai Wilcox in Covert Affairs.

When talking about his education and early life, the actor was born to Hindu Family in Chicago. Sendhil went to Keystone school and graduated in 1991. The actor comes from a family of physicians, meaning his parents and his sister are all physicians. And so, in order to follow the footsteps of his parents, he attended Tufts University as a pre-med major.

His interest in acting came when he took an "Intro to Acting" class during his junior year as part of his graduation requirement. After that he participated in several plays, one of them being Our Country's Good. Afterwards, he chose to change career goals. Sendhil graduated with a bachelor's degree in history and then attended the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London in 1996, graduating in 1998.

Talking about his career, he has made a mark with his performances, playing various roles. The actor has appeared in movies like Love & Debate, Orient Express, Blind Dating, Little India, Shor in the City and It's a Wonderful Afterlife.

He has also appeared in TV shows like Ellen, Casualty, Guiding Light, Grey's Anatomy, Ultimate Force, CSI: Miami, Heroes, Covert Affairs and Numb3rs.

A fun fact about Sendhil is that he won’t even give auditions for stereotypical Indian roles. Another fun fact about his role in Heroes (his biggest role till now) is that the character was written for a 55-year-old man but after watching his audition tapes, the writers were compelled to rewrite the part for him.

Sendhil guest starred in a season four episode of Psych titled "Bollywood Homicide", directed by his cousin Jay Chandrasekhar.

Sendhil has also played a negative role when he appeared in the sixth season of the TV series The Flash. Sendhil played the role of Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork. He reprised his role in the ninth season again.

Talking about Sendhil’s personal side of life, he is married to Olga Sosnovska and has 2 children, a son and a daughter.

Talking about his social media, well he is frequently active on his Instagram profile where we can see posts showing his personal and professional aspect of life. The actor enjoys a good 163K followers on his profile.

Well, with the kind of roles he has played in movies earlier, and the performance he has given, there’s no doubt that Sendhil will be a treat to watch in the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar. We will look forward to his chemistry with Vidya Balan for sure.

