Woah! Here’s all you need to know about Sendhil Ramamurthy, one of the leads from the upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar

While the audience is curious and looking forward to the teaser and the trailer of the movie, we are here to talk about Sendhil Ramamurthy, one of the leads of the movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 19:47
movie_image: 
Sendhil

MUMBAI: Earlier, we reported about an upcoming movie named Lovers which was in talks earlier but now things have panned out to be real. The movie is named Do Aur Do Pyaar and features Pratik Gandhi, Vidya Balan, Ileana D’cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The movie is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

The other day, we saw Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi posting the same picture on their Instagram profile, due to which their followers were left confused. Earlier today, the makers finally announced the movie and gave the first look of the movie.

Also read - First Look Out! First look of Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi Ileana D’cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy out

While the audience is curious and looking forward to the teaser and the trailer of the movie, we are here to talk about Sendhil Ramamurthy, one of the leads of the movie.

Sendhil Ramamurthy is an American actor who is recognized for his roles like geneticist Mohinder Suresh in the NBC sci-fi drama Heroes, Gabriel "Gabe" Lowan in Beauty and the Beast, and Jai Wilcox in Covert Affairs.

When talking about his education and early life, the actor was born to Hindu Family in Chicago. Sendhil went to Keystone school and graduated in 1991. The actor comes from a family of physicians, meaning his parents and his sister are all physicians. And so, in order to follow the footsteps of his parents, he attended Tufts University as a pre-med major.

His interest in acting came when he took an "Intro to Acting" class during his junior year as part of his graduation requirement. After that he participated in several plays, one of them being Our Country's Good. Afterwards, he chose to change career goals. Sendhil graduated with a bachelor's degree in history and then attended the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London in 1996, graduating in 1998.

Talking about his career, he has made a mark with his performances, playing various roles. The actor has appeared in movies like Love & Debate, Orient Express, Blind Dating, Little India, Shor in the City and It's a Wonderful Afterlife.

He has also appeared in TV shows like Ellen, Casualty, Guiding Light, Grey's Anatomy, Ultimate Force, CSI: Miami, Heroes, Covert Affairs and Numb3rs.

A fun fact about Sendhil is that he won’t even give auditions for stereotypical Indian roles. Another fun fact about his role in Heroes (his biggest role till now) is that the character was written for a 55-year-old man but after watching his audition tapes, the writers were compelled to rewrite the part for him.

Sendhil guest starred in a season four episode of Psych titled "Bollywood Homicide", directed by his cousin Jay Chandrasekhar.

Sendhil has also played a negative role when he appeared in the sixth season of the TV series The Flash. Sendhil played the role of Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork. He reprised his role in the ninth season again.

Talking about Sendhil’s personal side of life, he is married to Olga Sosnovska and has 2 children, a son and a daughter.

Talking about his social media, well he is frequently active on his Instagram profile where we can see posts showing his personal and professional aspect of life. The actor enjoys a good 163K followers on his profile.

Well, with the kind of roles he has played in movies earlier, and the performance he has given, there’s no doubt that Sendhil will be a treat to watch in the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar. We will look forward to his chemistry with Vidya Balan for sure.

Also read - First Look Out! First look of Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi Ileana D’cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy out

Tell us your opinion about this upcoming movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Sendhil Ramamurthy do aur do pyaar Vidya Balan Pratik Gandhi Ileana D’Cruz flash olga sosnovska Heroes Psych Love & Debate Orient Express Blind Dating Little India Shor In the City It's a Wonderful Afterlife Ellen Casualty Guiding Light Grey's Anatomy Ultimate Force CSI: Miami Heroes Covert Affairs Numb3rs Hollywood English movies English series Hindi movie Upcoming movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 19:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Bharat Bhatia roped in for Sony SAB's Aangan Apno Ka
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment. A...
Wow! Shahrukh Khan and Lokesh Kanagraj to collaborate for an action thriller, here is the tentative title
MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll, after making a solid come back with the movie Pathaan which has broken...
Isha Malviya gets featured on Times Square New York for the second time for Bigg Boss 17
MUMBAI: As Bigg Boss enters it's final month, the tension among the contestants is growing and so is the drama and...
Woah! Here’s all you need to know about Sendhil Ramamurthy, one of the leads from the upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar
MUMBAI: Earlier, we reported about an upcoming movie named Lovers which was in talks earlier but now things have panned...
Woah! Karmma calling actress Namrata Sheth is too hot to handle in these clicks
MUMBAI: Actress Namrata Sheth has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her different projects on digital...
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actor Naveen Pandita heads for separation with wife their marriage is going through a rough phase
MUMBAI: Sony SAB has always presented amazing shows in the past. Ace producer and director JD Majethia is entertaining...
Recent Stories
Shahrukh
Wow! Shahrukh Khan and Lokesh Kanagraj to collaborate for an action thriller, here is the tentative title
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shahrukh
Wow! Shahrukh Khan and Lokesh Kanagraj to collaborate for an action thriller, here is the tentative title
Suriya
Must read! THIS actress all set to co-star with Suriya in his Bollywood debut; Read on to know more!
Hansika
Luxurious! Hansika Motwani receives lavish ₹75.5 Lakh BMW gift from family
Atal Hoon
Must read! Here is what we can expect from the movie Main Atal Hoon
Akshay Kumar
Really! Akshay Kumar revealed THIS unusual and bizarre reason behind Twinkle Khanna marrying him
Arjun Rampal
Mahikaa Rampal Birthday: Dad Arjun Rampal shares sweet memories of his ‘Mahu’ on her special day