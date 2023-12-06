WOAH! Here’s how these Indian celebs looked before they changed their gender

MUMBAI: There was a time when LGBTQIA+ people were looked down upon and were not accepted in society. Though there’s still a long way for them, we can say that now the society is opening their hearts and accepting people the way they are.

Changing a gender is really a big thing for a person, but then it is done because people feel that they are trapped in someone else’s body. As the pride month is going one, today, let’s have a look at the Indian celebrities who changed their gender and how they looked before...

Swapnil Shinde / Saisha Shinde

Saisha Shinde is a famous designer and she also participated in the reality show Lock Upp. Saisha was Swapnil Shinde and in 2021 she decided that she wants to now live life as Saisha. Her family supported her in this decision, and not many would know that the gown Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wore at the pageant finale was designed by Saisha.

Also Read: Director Onir Unveils the First Look for his Upcoming Film 'Pine Cone,' a Celebration of Love seen from a Queer gaze

Pankaj Sharma / Bobby Darling

Bobby Darling was born as Pankaj Sharma. He changed his gender and became a woman and changed his name to Pakhi Sharma. He is famously known as Bobby Darling and has worked in multiple movies and TV shows.

Gaurav Arora / Gauri Arora

Gaurav Arora, who was famously known for Splitsvilla, in 2016 came out as a transgender and revealed her new name Gauri. While his fans were shocked about this decision of him turning into a woman, they accepted Gauri.

Jamsheer / Anjali Ameer

Anjali Ameer rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Malayalam. She was born as Jashmeer and at the age of 20 decided to change her gender. She is one of the first trans woman to play a lead role in a movie. She played the role of Mammootty’s wife in the film Peranbu.

Gunraj Singh Dhaliwal / Gazal Dhaliwal

Gazal Dhaliwal first came into limelight when she made an appearance on Aamir Khan’s show Satyamev Jayate. Well, she is a transwoman and was born as Gunraj Singh Dhaliwal. She wrote the screenplay and dialogues for Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Also ReaD: Taj actor Shubham Kumar Mehra says, “A kid can believe in Allah and still be gay” – Exclusive

Well, these above celebs are an inspiration for LGBTQIA+ people.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.