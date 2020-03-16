WOAH! An Indian-American family in New Jersey installs a life size statue of Amitabh Bachchan, details inside

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is India's most loved actor not only in India, but all over the world. People from all over the world know him as the 'Shahenshah of Bollywood'.

Recently, a few pictures went viral on the internet where an Indian-American family has installed a life size statue of Amitabh Bachchan at their home in New Jersey. Rinku and Gopi Seth stay in the Edison City of New Jersey.

Approximately 600 people gathered around their house. Their house is called Little India for being home to a large Indian-American population. The statue was unveiled there by eminent community leader Albert Jasani.

Amitabh Bachchan's statue is placed inside a glass box there. The fans of the megastar were dancing and there were bursting fire crackers. Gopi Seth, who is an internet security engineer spoke about the statue and Amitabh Bachchan in an interview with media.

Gopi Seth is originally from Dahod in eastern Gujarat. He shifted to the US in 1990.

The statue is of Amitabh Bachchan sitting on his Kaun Banega Crorepati chair. The statue was designed in Rajasthan and this cost Gopi Sheth around USD75,000 (about ₹ 60 lakhs).

