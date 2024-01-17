Woah! Internet Buzzes Over Resemblance Between Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora and Radhika Apte

As the video circulated, the internet erupted with comments noting an uncanny resemblance between Shora and actress Radhika Apte.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 23:40
movie_image: 
Shora

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui delighted his Instagram followers with a throwback video of his daughter, Shora, showcasing her playful side during her school days. As the video circulated, the internet erupted with comments noting an uncanny resemblance between Shora and actress Radhika Apte.

In the video, Shora mimics one of her school teachers at a friend's gathering, displaying her lively and carefree nature. Observant viewers were quick to draw comparisons between Shora and Radhika Apte, pointing out the striking similarity in their looks. Comments flooded the post, with users expressing their thoughts on the apparent resemblance.

Also Read: Finally! Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s family granted relief in connection with the molestation case

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram post triggered a discussion about the doppelganger effect, with users speculating on the likeness between Shora and the acclaimed actress Radhika Apte. The internet, known for its keen observations and opinions, showcased its fascination with the perceived similarity between the two.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had previously shared a birthday tribute to Shora, featuring a heartwarming video that captured her dancing to music. The actor expressed his joy on Shora's special day, and the video provided a glimpse into their father-daughter bond.

As the online community continues to engage in discussions and comparisons, the fascination with celebrity doppelgangers remains a recurring theme on social media platforms.

Also Read: Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shares a picture with a mystery man, says “Don’t I have the right to be happy?” ​​​​​​​

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: NDTV 

    
 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shora Radhika Apte Celebrity Resemblance throwback video Bollywood Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 23:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Fan Love Drives Teri Meri Doriyaann to Air Two episodes in a day from 22nd January To 26th January at 6pm & 7pm
MUMBAI: Star Plus's show Teri Meri Doriyaann has always kept the audience's excitement soaring by treating them to one...
Did Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi Meet Neil Bhatt, aka Virat from The Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, and Deepika Singh, aka Sandhya, from The Show Diya Aur Baati Hum To Prep Up For Her Role?
MUMBAI: Star Plus is always known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that comes along with a...
Must read! Karmma Calling director Ruchi Narain reveals about casting of 'Karma Talwar' being very tricky
MUMBAI: The director of 'Karmma Calling' Ruchi Narain has opened up on casting Namrata Sheth for the role of Karma...
Wow! Rohit Shetty promises Golmaal 5 in next 2 years, Singham Again to be 10 times bigger
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is among the most celebrated and successful directors of Hindi Cinema, having delivered hits at...
Woah! Rohit Shetty wishes the 3 Khans of the film industry to be a part of his cop universe
MUMBAI: As we are just a couple of days away from the release of Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian police force, fans...
Woah! Internet Buzzes Over Resemblance Between Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora and Radhika Apte
MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui delighted his Instagram followers with a throwback video of his daughter, Shora, showcasing...
Recent Stories
Rohit
Wow! Rohit Shetty promises Golmaal 5 in next 2 years, Singham Again to be 10 times bigger
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
Wow! Rohit Shetty promises Golmaal 5 in next 2 years, Singham Again to be 10 times bigger
Rohit
Woah! Rohit Shetty wishes the 3 Khans of the film industry to be a part of his cop universe
Aditi
Wow! Aditi Saigal, aka Dot, Emerges as Most-Engaged Gen Z Actor-Artiste on Social Media
Prithviraj
Woah! Prithviraj Sukumaran Unveils Intense Poster for 'The Goat Life'
Raveena
Wow! Raveena Tandon opens up on the bond she shares with Karmma Calling co-star Varun Sood
Bhansali
Interesting! Sanjay Leela Bhansali Set to Direct Shah Rukh Khan in Upcoming Project: Rumors