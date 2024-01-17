Woah! Internet Buzzes Over Resemblance Between Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora and Radhika Apte

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui delighted his Instagram followers with a throwback video of his daughter, Shora, showcasing her playful side during her school days. As the video circulated, the internet erupted with comments noting an uncanny resemblance between Shora and actress Radhika Apte.

In the video, Shora mimics one of her school teachers at a friend's gathering, displaying her lively and carefree nature. Observant viewers were quick to draw comparisons between Shora and Radhika Apte, pointing out the striking similarity in their looks. Comments flooded the post, with users expressing their thoughts on the apparent resemblance.

Also Read: Finally! Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s family granted relief in connection with the molestation case

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram post triggered a discussion about the doppelganger effect, with users speculating on the likeness between Shora and the acclaimed actress Radhika Apte. The internet, known for its keen observations and opinions, showcased its fascination with the perceived similarity between the two.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had previously shared a birthday tribute to Shora, featuring a heartwarming video that captured her dancing to music. The actor expressed his joy on Shora's special day, and the video provided a glimpse into their father-daughter bond.

As the online community continues to engage in discussions and comparisons, the fascination with celebrity doppelgangers remains a recurring theme on social media platforms.

Also Read: Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya shares a picture with a mystery man, says “Don’t I have the right to be happy?” ​​​​​​​

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: NDTV



