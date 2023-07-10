Woah! Jaya Bachchan can not stop herself laughing with Kajol at Durga Pujo Pandal; Netizen says ‘Kajol se bahu ki burai karte hue…’

Following the veteran's lovely appearance at Kajol's Durga Pujo pandal in Mumbai, a video of the two of them laughing and giggling while posing for the paparazzi has gone viral, and online users are responding to it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 12:43
movie_image: 
Jaya Bachchan

MUMBAI: One of Hindi cinema's most versatile actresses, Jaya Bachchan most recently appeared in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's starring roles in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Following the veteran's lovely appearance at Kajol's Durga Pujo pandal in Mumbai, a video of the two of them laughing and giggling while posing for the paparazzi has gone viral, and online users are responding to it.

(Also read: Impressive! When Shweta Bachchan’s quick reaction to Jaya Bachchan's response to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post-wedding burden; Says ‘Don’t do that mom…’ )

The Pujo pandal in Mumbai is organized by our Bollywood Bong beauties every year, and yesterday, we saw Rani Mukerji there with her cousin Kajol. Kiara Advani also attended the event. After fasting for seven auspicious days, today comes Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri, which is widely celebrated.

Jaya Bachchan made an appearance at Kajol's Durga Pujo pandal in Mumbai wearing a stylish silk saree in a vivid magenta-pink and orange combination. The veteran accessorized her outfit with polki kundan jewelry and finished it with delicate makeup and a neat bun adorned with flowers.

Kajol looked as elegant as always with a green and yellow saree and a sleeveless blingy blouse. She added earrings to her ensemble and kept her hair slightly open while half-clutching it. Kajol was with her Mother, actress Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, and son Yug.

On Instagram, a viewer responded to their video by writing, "Kajol se bahu ki burai karte hue."

They ought to have been mother and daughter, another user remarked,“They should have been mother and daughter.”  The third user wrote, “Jaya ji smile bhi karti hai wow.” “Ye log pooja krte hai ya sirf show off krte hai ,only media ke samne mrte rhte” said a fourth one.

Since Jaya Bachchan hardly ever smiles or poses for the paparazzi, it's funny to think that only Kajol could pull this off so elegantly.

(Also read: Really! Amitabh Bachchan put this condition before Jaya Bachchan’s family prior to their Bengali wedding, Read on to know what)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Koimoi

Guru Umrao Jaan Dhoom 2 Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan Navya Agastya Movie News Bollywood TV News Bollywood actresses Bachchan Bahu Aradhya Bachchan Kajol Yug Tanuja Tanishaa Mukerji TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 12:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Kunwar Amar roped in for Star Plus' show Anupamaa?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world. We have always been at the forefront...
Must Read: Abhimanyu and Akshara aka #AbhiRa have had the SHORTEST LOVE STORY on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens....
OMG! Netizens cannot hide their excitement for Aashiqui 3 seeing Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan hug
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 following the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, in...
Ooh La La! Sara Tendulkar’s HOTTEST PICTURES are sure to make you DROOL
MUMBAI: Former ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar seems to grab headlines everywhere she goes....
What! Khushi Kapoor dating her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina? Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Hindi Film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Meanwhile the actress is...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Romi’s psychopath behaviour scares Sahiba, Angad prays for her safety
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan
OMG! Netizens cannot hide their excitement for Aashiqui 3 seeing Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan hug
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan
OMG! Netizens cannot hide their excitement for Aashiqui 3 seeing Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan hug
Ravi Teja
What! Tiger Nageswara Rao: Filmmakers trim 30 minutes from Ravi Teja starrer film before it’s release
Katrina Kaif
Really! Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy speculations resurface as fans suspect cover-up of baby bump
Prabhas
Congratulations! Happy Birthday to the Bahubali star Prabhas, here’s top 5 gross earning movies of the actor
Dalip Tahil
OMG! Veteran actor Dalip Tahil gets a two-month jail sentence for drunk driving; All details here!
Arijit Singh
Shocking! Arijit Singh reacts to a fan chasing his car, honking at him for a Selfie; Netizen says ‘Why are these fans so desperate for a selfie?’