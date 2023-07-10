Woah! Jaya Bachchan can not stop herself laughing with Kajol at Durga Pujo Pandal; Netizen says ‘Kajol se bahu ki burai karte hue…’

MUMBAI: One of Hindi cinema's most versatile actresses, Jaya Bachchan most recently appeared in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's starring roles in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Following the veteran's lovely appearance at Kajol's Durga Pujo pandal in Mumbai, a video of the two of them laughing and giggling while posing for the paparazzi has gone viral, and online users are responding to it.

The Pujo pandal in Mumbai is organized by our Bollywood Bong beauties every year, and yesterday, we saw Rani Mukerji there with her cousin Kajol. Kiara Advani also attended the event. After fasting for seven auspicious days, today comes Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri, which is widely celebrated.

Jaya Bachchan made an appearance at Kajol's Durga Pujo pandal in Mumbai wearing a stylish silk saree in a vivid magenta-pink and orange combination. The veteran accessorized her outfit with polki kundan jewelry and finished it with delicate makeup and a neat bun adorned with flowers.

Kajol looked as elegant as always with a green and yellow saree and a sleeveless blingy blouse. She added earrings to her ensemble and kept her hair slightly open while half-clutching it. Kajol was with her Mother, actress Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, and son Yug.

On Instagram, a viewer responded to their video by writing, "Kajol se bahu ki burai karte hue."

They ought to have been mother and daughter, another user remarked,“They should have been mother and daughter.” The third user wrote, “Jaya ji smile bhi karti hai wow.” “Ye log pooja krte hai ya sirf show off krte hai ,only media ke samne mrte rhte” said a fourth one.

Since Jaya Bachchan hardly ever smiles or poses for the paparazzi, it's funny to think that only Kajol could pull this off so elegantly.

