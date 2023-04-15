WOAH! Katrina Kaif makes a public appearance after a long time; pregnancy speculations put to rest

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport recently. Well, the actress made a public appearance after a long time and has put the speculations of her pregnancy to rest.
Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: When a celebrity couple gets married, soon there are reports of them becoming parents. The same thing has been happening with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. They tied the knot in December 2021, and after that many times it was reported that they are expecting a baby. However, the reports always turned out to be false.

Now, for the past couple of months, we had not seen Katrina making any public appearances. While she used to share pictures on social media, she wasn’t seen at any events or there was even no airport spotting.

So, of course, netizens had started speculating that maybe the actress is pregnant and that’s why she is not making a public appearance. However, the pregnancy speculations have been put to rest as Katrina and Vicky were clicked at the airport recently.

The actress fans also commented about she being spotted after a long time and also discussed about the pregnancy rumours. A fan commented, “Katrinaaaa I feel like I haven’t seen her forever ..still stunning in a casual fit evergreen.” Another netizen wrote, “Kafi time k baad vickat nazar aaye They are just being normal.. sweet couple.” One more fan commented, “I was pretty sure she was pregnant, since she’s been out of the lime light.” Check out the comments below...

Talking about Katrina’s movies, the actress will be seen in Tiger 3, Merry Christmas, and Jee Le Zaraa. While Tiger 3 is slated to release on Diwali this year, the release date of Merry Christmas is not yet announced, and Jee Le Zaraa is yet to go on the floors.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

