WOAH! Kiara Advani steps out without makeup; here’s what netizens have to say about her no makeup avatar

Kiara Advani was recently spotted without makeup and she was glowing. However, as usual some netizens trolled her for her no makeup look, but many praised her as they felt that she looked gorgeous even without makeup.
MUMBAI: Kiara Advani has always grabbed everyone’s attention with her beautiful looks in movies, and she makes all her fans go weak in their knees. The actress was recently spotted without makeup and she was glowing.

However, as usual some netizens trolled her for her no makeup look, but many praised her as they felt that she looked gorgeous even without makeup.

A netizen commented, “Without makeup bhi she is looking pretty.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Please stop looking so hot every time.” One more netizen commented, “Without makeup they looks so ordinary.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say about Kiara’s no makeup look? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about her movies, the actress will next be seen in Game Changer which is a Telugu film but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

There have been reports of her starring in multiple movies like War 2, Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari’s next, and Don 3. However, none of the films are officially announced. But, the actress’ fans are excited to watch her in War 2 and Don 3. So, let’s wait and watch if she is actually a part of those movies or not.

Kiara gave a hit movie like SatyaPrem Ki Katha this year. Her performance in the film was also appreciated. So, the expectations from her upcoming films are also quite high.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

WOAH! Kiara Advani steps out without makeup; here’s what netizens have to say about her no makeup avatar
