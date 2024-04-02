Woah! Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor choose films from each other’s filmographies which they would have loved to be a part of, take a look

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently gearing up for the release of their next film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The trailer and several songs from the film have already piqued the anticipation amongst fans.

On the other hand, the lead duo busy with promotions has been making several interesting revelations. Most recently, the duo was asked to name a film from each other’s filmographies that they could do. Check out their responses.

In a recent interview with E Times, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were asked if they could do one film from each other’s filmography, which one would they choose, and why. To this, Shahid chose Kriti’s Mimi, for which she was even conferred with the coveted National Award, while the actress mentioned Jab We Met as her choice.

Reflecting on the reason, Shahid said, “I would love to do inadept at portraying maternal instincts, that every woman would personally come and kick my a** and say that a man can’t do this job. I think it has been the most challenging for Kriti…as an actor to get an opportunity like that, would be something I would choose for sure,” he said.

Kriti Sanon while discussing her choice of Jab We Met stated that she had already told the actor that it is one film that she had seen thrice in the theater. However, Shahid, presuming that the actress would play Geet in the movie, intervenes and asks her to choose one of his individual performances. In response to this, the actress remarked, “Then I would love to do Kaminey…it was very challenging and Shahid killed it completely.”

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s next Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story is a long-awaited romantic comedy film. The film is made under the creative direction of Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah that also stars veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in important roles. It was only yesterday that the makers dropped the title track of the film.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the film will hit the theaters this Valentine’s week on February 9.

