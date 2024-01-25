Woah! Kriti Sanon receives the prestigious Dubai's GOLDEN VISA after Shah Rukh Khan, Sania Mirza, Sanjay Dutt, Boney Kapoor and many others

MUMBAI: In the category of Bollywood Actress, Kriti Sanon has been granted the prestigious UAE Golden Visa. She will be among well-known celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan as a result of this. With the Golden Visa, one can live, work, and study in the United Arab Emirates for an extended period, all while maintaining complete business ownership and not requiring the support of a national sponsor.

Also read: Audience Perspective! After winning a National Award, Kriti Sanon should only do meaty roles

ECH Digital CEO Iqbal Marconi presented the Golden Visa to the actress Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She thanked him and said, “It’s an honour to receive the UAE Golden Visa. Dubai has a special place in my heart, and I look forward to being part of its vibrant cultural landscape.”

The special visa had previously been granted to several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sania Mirza, Sanjay Dutt, Boney Kapoor and his children Arjun, Jhanvi, Khushi, and Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Mouni Roy, Urvashi Rautela, Suniel Shetty, Neha Kakkar, Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Tovino Thomas, and Amala Paul.

The UAE government's dedication to improving security for foreigners, investors, and anybody else contemplating the UAE as a place to call home is demonstrated by the Golden Visa, which offers increased protection. It provides long-term residency (5 and 10 years) to persons with remarkable potential, investors, entrepreneurs, and exceptional pupils.

In the meantime, Kriti Sanon's upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which also stars Shahid Kapoor, has finally released a teaser. The movie, which was originally scheduled for October 2023 but was later moved to December 7, has now been assigned to Valentine's Week. Shahid and Kriti were spotted in the movie's first still, posing sexily against a breathtaking sunset on a bike. Produced by Laxman Utekar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Dinesh Vijan, this is Shahid and Kriti's debut on-screen partnership.

Also read: OMG! When Kriti Sanon revealed that a choreographer left her in tears, “She was very rude to me…”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- News 18