Woah! Luck By Chance featuring Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sen Sharma hits a 15 year mark, check out this nostalgic video

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar is one of the most sought after filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. Although he has been popularly known as an actor lately, no one can forget his directorial blockbusters like Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Lakshya, among others. His next was to be the multi-starrer Jee Le Zaraa, starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. However, it was reported earlier that the project has been postponed.

While people are waiting for this upcoming movie, the audience cannot forget Farhan Akhtar’s previous contributions to the Hindi movie industry. Farhan Akhtar has given us some very remarkable characters, unforgettable stories and such feel-good movies that everyone has become his fans.

No doubt Farhan Akhtar has given us some very memorable movies, not just as a director but at times also as an actor. That’s right! Even as an actor, Farhan Akhtar has never given a bad performance. As an actor, the audience loved him in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Rock On!

However, there’s another movie wherein the actor’s performance was praised. We are talking about Luck By Chance, a movie directed by Zoya Akhtar and praised by audiences and critics alike.

The movie featured a lot of top names from the Hindi movie industry like Hrithik Roshan, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and a few more. While Farhan Akhtar played the male lead, Konkona Sen Sharma played the female lead in the movie.

The movie directed by Zoya Akhtar, written by Zoya Akhtar and Javed Akhtar was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and marks 15 years today since it was released.

Ritesh Sidhwani, one of the producers of the movie, posted a video celebrating the 15th anniversary of the movie. Check out the video below:

The video brings a lot of memories and takes us back to the memory lane when things were a little simpler than today. This movie about the journey of an aspiring actor really hit the chords right and helped Farhan establish his name in the industry as an actor.

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.