WOAH! Malaika Arora dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya at Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash; some netizens troll her, some come in her support

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is one of the best dancers we have in the industry and watching her dance is always a treat. Today, it’s Arjun Kapoor’s 38th birthday and last night a party was organised in which Malaika danced her heart out on her famous song Chaiyya Chaiyya.

The video of Malaika’s dance has made it to the social media, and while some netizens are trolling her, some have come out in her support and praised her dancing skills.

A netizen commented, “Do hi gane hai , munni badnam aur chhaia chhaia , puchhle pachas salo se same gane pe hi nach rahi hai, bor nahi ho jati?” Another Instagram user wrote, “Zara samhal ke Aunty ji. Kamar na lachak Jay.” One more netizen commented, “Why people have always problem with happy people. She is happy in her life..why we have to criticise…”

What do you have to say about Malaika’s dancing video? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Malaika’s movies, the actress has been very selective when it comes to her appearances on the big screens. She was last seen in a song in An Action Hero titled Aap Jaisa Koi.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has some interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in movies like The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake. Arjun and Malaika have also been in the news because of the reports of their wedding. However, the actors have not yet revealed when they will be tying the knot.

