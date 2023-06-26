WOAH! Malaika Arora dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya at Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash; some netizens troll her, some come in her support

Malaika Arora dances her heart out on Chaiyya Chaiyya at Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash. Here’s what netizens have to say about her dance...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 12:16
movie_image: 
Malaika Arora

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is one of the best dancers we have in the industry and watching her dance is always a treat. Today, it’s Arjun Kapoor’s 38th birthday and last night a party was organised in which Malaika danced her heart out on her famous song Chaiyya Chaiyya.

The video of Malaika’s dance has made it to the social media, and while some netizens are trolling her, some have come out in her support and praised her dancing skills.

Also Read: Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”

A netizen commented, “Do hi gane hai , munni badnam aur chhaia chhaia , puchhle pachas salo se same gane pe hi nach rahi hai, bor nahi ho jati?” Another Instagram user wrote, “Zara samhal ke Aunty ji. Kamar na lachak Jay.” One more netizen commented, “Why people have always problem with happy people. She is happy in her life..why we have to criticise…”

What do you have to say about Malaika’s dancing video? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Malaika’s movies, the actress has been very selective when it comes to her appearances on the big screens. She was last seen in a song in An Action Hero titled Aap Jaisa Koi.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has some interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in movies like The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake. Arjun and Malaika have also been in the news because of the reports of their wedding. However, the actors have not yet revealed when they will be tying the knot.

Also Read: Must Read! Arjun Kapoor reacts to pregnancy rumors of Malaika Arora, says “check with us once in a while…”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Malaika Arora Chaiyya chaiyya Arjun Kapoor An Action Hero Aap Jaisa Koi The Lady Killer Meri Patni Ka Remake Kuttey Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 12:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'
MUMBAI:Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen promoting her upcoming film 'I Love You' on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode...
"I am excited for Apurva, the subject is challenging and it explores my potential as an actress", says Tara Sutaria
MUMBAI: Over the years, actress Tara Sutaria has shown her potential as an actress, but the young actress feels that...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Bear family against Sahiba, Veer comes to support
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Exclusive! Titli fame Child Artist Shivaan Sharma roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s Gauna-Ek Pratha!
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.A...
Must Read! Box office update: Adipurush had a low 2nd weekend, 1920 Horrors of The Heart shows a good jump, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke does very well in its 4th weekend
MUMBAI :Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush needed a miraculous jump at the box office to collect...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan reaches Cape Town to bring a twist to the show; read to know more
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Tara Sutaria
"I am excited for Apurva, the subject is challenging and it explores my potential as an actress", says Tara Sutaria
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tara Sutaria
"I am excited for Apurva, the subject is challenging and it explores my potential as an actress", says Tara Sutaria
well in its 4th weekend
Must Read! Box office update: Adipurush had a low 2nd weekend, 1920 Horrors of The Heart shows a good jump, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke does very well in its 4th weekend
Kartik Aaryan
Really! Kartik Aaryan flies economy class in a flight ahead of his film Satyaprem Ki Katha release, netizens say “Very Humble during promotions”
Suhana Khan
Aww! Besties Shanaya, Ananya and Suhana recreate the most cutest throwback picture
Exciting! Upcoming new Hindi movies and OTT series this week: SatyaPrem Ki Katha, The Night Manager Part 2, and more
Exciting! Upcoming new Hindi movies and OTT series this week: SatyaPrem Ki Katha, The Night Manager Part 2, and more
The Kerala Story
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi women-centric films